How to see Dragonite meteor shower in Australia

People living north of Brisbane will be able to see the Dragonite meteor shower on Thursday night.

The best time to see it is just after sunset and there may be 10 shooting stars per hour.

Those who live in remote areas will definitely have better vision. The low light around you gives the best experience.

Experts say it takes 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky, so be patient.

What is a Draconite Meteor Shower?

The dragonite meteor shower is formed by debris from the 21P / Geogopini-Zinner comet. The shower gets its name from the meteor coming from the direction of Draco the Dragon galaxy.

Every year on October 8, the Earth moves closer to the comet’s orbit. Although it is usually a very faint meteor shower, experts say it could be very active this year. American Meteorological Association.

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA October 10, 2018: Night sky over Rusky Island during the Draconite meteor shower. Yuri Smith / DOS (DOS via Yuri Smith Photo Getty Images) debt: Yuri Smith / Yuri Smith / Toss

This means that the stargazers on the east coast of North America will have the best view. The U.S. Meteorological Agency says rainfall is still low, although those in tropical regions of the southern hemisphere can also see them.

Draconite meteorites move more slowly than they do in other rainy seasons, lasting one or two seconds. The waning Gibbus Moon, which is in an intermediate phase, i.e. less visible, will rise later in the evening, allowing for better view of the dim meteor as the night falls.

Sleeping shower

Although this is a “sleeping” rain compared to some major rains later this year, Dragon may be full of surprises. According to Earthsky, Stargazers saw thousands of meteors per hour during the 1933 and 1946 eclipses, and hundreds in 2011.

The best way to see the meteor shower is to sit in an reclining lawn chair or lie on your back and look at the sky with a wide view. No special equipment is required, but if you want the best view, it helps to stay away from artificial light as much as possible.

If you live in an urban area, you may want to take a push to avoid city lights, which can look like meteor showers. NASA scientists also said that camping in the country would triple the size of visible meteorites.

Don’t forget to grab your camera before you go out. Meteor shower is a great opportunity for timeless videos and long exposure photography.

More meteor showers along the way

If you are affected by dragonflies or bad weather obscures your view, there are more meteors to look forward to.

The Orionites peak later this month on the nights of October 20 and 21. On the evening of October 29th and 30th it will be followed by southern Tarits, but the moon will be 98% full, meaning this rain will be hard to see.

In November there are Northern Darits and Leonids, with nights from November 11 to 12 and November 16 to 17, respectively.

We end the year with Geminites and Urchits in the evenings from December 13th to 14th and December 21st to 22nd, respectively.

2021 January 2 and 3 begins with the quadrantides meteor shower.