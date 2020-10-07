Space Week 2020: See how to fly ISS without telescope

The biggest space event to be celebrated every October 4 to 10 is Space Week 2020 Space Week 2020 is themed “Satellites Improve Life” and will be celebrated at various space related activities organized by thousands of organizations including space companies and schools. Grassroots systems and space agencies including NASA.

As the world celebrates 2020 Space Week, it is good to celebrate itVision of the International Space Station (ISS). Tuesday, October 6, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Announced The ISS on Twitter said “flying from the Northwest at 7:36 pm tonight”.

(Photo: NASA / Bill Ingols)

Saturday, August 1, 2015 Early Saturday morning at Elkton, V.A. The International Space Station is seen in this 30 second exposure while flying over.

The tweet had a link to the view Table, In which users can change location and view specific time. The time shared by The Marshall is based on a visit to Huntsville, Alabama. This schedule includes daily viewing until Sunday, October 11th.

By October 6, the ISS will be visible for three minutes, which is enough to see the station moving at breakneck speed. It is shown from the west-northwest of the sky and then moves south-southeast, reaching a height of about 68 degrees from the horizon.

To see the ISS, it would require a visual opportunity because it moves so fast and it is not always visible to the naked eye. Meanwhile, the temperature will drop to about 60 degrees which will not have a major effect on cloudy viewing conditions.

(Photo: Find Station)

Find the station view table

The ISS is visible even without the need for a telescope because, like the moon, it reflects light from the sun. However, it is in a different state each time it passes at a different time. Also, this station is incredibly visible and bright for a few minutes, while there are times when it appears too dim, so you can’t see it.

On Wednesday, October 7, ISS can be seen twice: about 6 minutes at 6:49 pm, then one minute at 8:27 pm.

International Space Station Facts

(Photo: NASA Marshall / Twitter)

International Space Station

Since November 2000, the ISS has continued to occupy about 240 individuals from 19 countries.

ISS travels 16 orbits of the Earth in 24 hours or every 90 minutes at a speed of five miles per second

Six ISS On September 2, 2017, Becky Whitson Created the record for the longest life and work at ISS with a total of 665 days.

The ISS living and working space is bigger than a house with six bedrooms. It has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a 360 degree view bay window. It also includes a gym, so astronauts work to reduce bone and muscle mass loss

Since December 1998, astronauts and astronauts have made at least 230 Spaces They do construction, upgrades and maintenance at the station.

After being launched from Earth, a spacecraft can reach the space station at a speed of four hours.

