A menu in France. The French capital Cte d’Ivoire has seen an increase in cases and was recently named a “red zone” that imposes restrictions on public meetings and the sale of alcohol.

Paris and its surrounding suburbs have been placed on “maximum alert” Monday as corona virus cases continue to rise in the city.

Bars in the French capital will be closed on Tuesday as part of new restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the virus, but restaurants will be allowed to remain open “with strengthened precautions” under France 24.

Local measures will be outlined by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at 11.30am on Monday, with effect from Tuesday. The measures are expected to last 15 days, the news agency said. University halls should not be more than half.

Labor Minister Elizabeth Bourne called on those in the affected areas to work from home if possible.

France confirmed nearly 17,000 new cases on Saturday and another 12,565 infections on Sunday. According to official public health data, The total number of cases is 629,509, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Paris has been placed on maximum alert as the Govt-19 incidence rate has crossed 250 infections per 100,000. Maximum alertness is also triggered when the other two conditions are met – when the incidence rate is over 100 per 100,000 over 65 years of age, and at least 30% of beds in the intensive care units are reserved for Govt-19 patients.