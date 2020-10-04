SNL jokes about Trump’s Govt – 19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey Biden – Introduces as Nextstar Media Wire

NEW YORK (NEXTAR) – Night Live returned to its 46th season on Saturday, not backing down when President Donald Trump’s Govt-19 was diagnosed.

In the opening section of the show, Jim Carrey Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin reconsidered their role as Trump, first digging when Biden hit the “pause” button to silence Trump during a debate parody.

“Sorry, but I think we all need a break. Is it not satisfactory? ”Biden said, according to the play-by-play in the episode New York Times. “You can trust me because I believe in science. And karma. Now, imagine if science and karma somehow combined to send us a message about how dangerous this virus is. ”

At that point, Biden turned his head and headed for the next line of “frozen” Trump.

“I’m not saying it should happen. Imagine doing so.”

Following that section is the opening monologue by host Chris Rocks, which includes dealing with the diagnosis.

“President Trump is in the hospital from the cove. I mean, my heart goes out to COVID, ”Rock joked.

Later in the show, Michael Che and Colin Jost addressed the President’s Health and Wild News Cycle during the “Weekend Update”.

“Well, look, this’s weird, because a lot of people on both sides say there’s nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with the corona virus. Those people are obviously wrong, ”Che said during the show. “There’s a lot of fun about this.”

“Mathematically, if you make a joke, it has all the stuff you need. The problem is, it’s a lot of fun. As it is, it is on the nose. Even though I made fun of those who wore belts, my pants immediately fell down, ”Che continued.

“It’s very different when all these people who clearly hate Trump come out and say, ‘We congratulate him.’ I think many of them are guilty of fulfilling their first wish, ”Jost replied.

“Look, I don’t want the president to die, frankly,” Che later noted. “Yeah, really, I want him to recover very long.”

Che spoke about the president’s health 4 minute video Trump was released Saturday afternoon.

“If the situation was reversed and Biden was sick, I would point out that Trump would be 100 percent in the masked rally tonight, getting a big laugh about Biden on a ventilator,” Che joked. “Saying.”

Megan hosted her hit single “Savage” on the Fire Stallion Music Guest. While wearing the black and white ensemble, the rapper delivered a message demanding the protection of black people, additionally flashing the screen behind the words “Protect Black Women”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.