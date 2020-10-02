‘South Park’ offers epidemiology special 7 year assessments

“South Park” returned with an hour-long epidemic Wednesday night, and the boy found it contagious to onlookers.

This special Comedy Central attracted a total of 2.3 million viewers and a rating of 2.1 in the main 18-49 population, making it “South Park”‘s highest rated episode in seven years. This represents a 168% jump from last season’s average estimate, and a 178% increase in its average viewership.

Last night’s episode focused on Randy’s role in the Govt – 19 eruption, and the ongoing epidemic presented numerous challenges to South Bar citizens, at least not to the likes of Kardman, Kenny, Kyle and Stan. They all had to go back to a school where once they knew nothing was normal.

The special aired on Comedy Central’s Viacomps sister brands such as MTV, VH1, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land, Pop TV. All of those networks connected 2.2 million viewers, bringing the total number of episodes to just 4 million.

“We’re excited to be back in South Park and it’s clear the audience was there,” said Chris McCarthy, head of entertainment and youth brands at Viacom CBS. “Success is a testament to Matt & Tray’s creative genius, and we’re used our entire portfolio to let everyone know that it’s back – we paid for the # 1 scripted broadcast of 2020 and gave it its highest ratings in seven years.”

Series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone special and special and producers. In fact, the couple has written, directed and edited every episode of “South Park” since it premiered two decades ago. Other EPs in “South Park” include Anne Carrefino and Frank C. Including Agnon II.