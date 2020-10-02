Jason Aldean reflects on ‘the worst day of our lives’ on the 3rd anniversary of the filming of Path 91 Harvest Festival

Jason Aldean was the artist on stage during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire into a crowd from a hotel across the street, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800. On Thursday, Aldean shared a photo of the monument erected after the shooting to pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy, with a post on his social media accounts marking the third anniversary.

“It’s hard to believe that Path 91 has been 3 years,” he wrote. “That night was probably the worst night of our lives. We did not even think about the lives of those who lost a single day, and therefore the families who were always affected. October 1 will always be a day for all of us in the family. #CountryStrong # Route91family #VegasStrong. “

Aldian, his band and crew were all able to obtain protection during filming, and his wife, Brittany, was pregnant with the couple’s son Memphis at the time. “I was confused,” Aldian said during a speech at a country radio seminar in Nashville last year. “I do not know what’s going on. My wife was eight months pregnant. It was scary. I do not know where she is. You are scared, nervous. It was so confusing. One of the words I summed it up was confusing.”

The Georgian said following the tragedy, “I should have gone to a few more treatment sessions than I did.” “Honestly, for me, being able to talk to my peers, talking to people who were close to me, being able to talk about it with someone who understood how I was feeling, it helped me a lot,” he said. “Another part of it was coming back on stage [and] Getting some shows mentally. “

A week after filming ended, the singer visited Las Vegas with some of the victims, calling it “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I was so glad we went there, but it was hard to sit there and see the people who were on our show a few days ago,” he said. “For me, it was a hernia. I felt a responsibility to go out there and spend time with them face to face and laugh and cry – no matter what they wanted to do.”

“I came out with a whole new sense of the whole thing and I was so glad I went,” Aldian continued. “It’s an eye – opening, life – changing day I will never forget.”