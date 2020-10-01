NBA: Luca Tansik of Dallas is the best jersey seller at PH

The Clippers had no answer for Luca Tanzi, who buried the game-winning 3-pointer by posting three points with 40 points in Dallas’ Game 4 win on Sunday (US time). Ashley Landis-Pool, Pool via Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Dallas star Luca Tansic has the best-selling jersey in the Philippines, shooting past established players such as Los Angeles Lakers ‘LeBron James and Los Angeles clippers’ Kavi Leonard.

The NBA Philippines on Wednesday revealed that Danzig, the best player of 2019, has grown into one of the most popular players in the country in his second year in the league.

“Our No. 1 selling jersey in the Philippines is Luca Tansik,” Scott Levy, managing director of NBA Asia, told a news conference yesterday.

“I know LeBron is famous, but Luka’s celebrity is just like Zion (Williamson), and LeBron has a good partner in Anthony Davis, and he’s become very popular,” he said.

James is 2nd and Leonard is next. Davis finished 4th in his first season with the Lockers, while New Orleans’ Rookie Williamson finished 5th.

The ranking is based on NBAStore.com.ph sales up to August 2020.

The Lockers are the most popular team in the Philippines, followed by the Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers.

Globally, James is the best jersey seller among NBA players as he begins his 17th season in the league.

But having young stars like Danzig and Williamson has an immediate impact on the league’s future, Levy said.

“We are so blessed to have all of these incredible athletes out there, and they are still in the league every year. We are now in a much healthier position for court talent,” he said.

In addition to Danzig and Williamson, Levy also noted the popularity of Atlanta guard Trey Young and Memphis guard Ja Morant, who was named the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year after a tumultuous season for Chris Lies.

“Players will come in a few months when we do the drafting and people are eager to see the show,” he said.