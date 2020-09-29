Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

Prime Day is approaching as Amazon has introduced a hiring. The e-commerce company said it would be there earlier this month Employ 100,000 full- and part-time workers For jobs including ordering and delivery of customer orders. Those positions are expected to fill over 33,000 corporate and technical jobs on Amazon, which, on average, come with a salary of 000 150,000.

Prime Day, which runs on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, is sure to put pressure on retail competitors to deliver deals simultaneously. Over the years, Walmart, Best Buy and Target Have offered their own online discount During Prime Day.

Amazon launched a sales event in 2015 to replace the shopping holiday singles day popularized by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. Prime Day has become one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days.

Last year marked Prime Day System glitch Prevents some customers from loading their cart. This issue has cost camera thousands of dollars for other customers. Allowed to buy at 94.48. We need customers who want to take advantage of this year’s Prime Day Be wary of unfamiliar brands of TV sets, Check product pages for fake reviews and do not consider all prices to be the best deals, experts say.

Main Order: Adding members

Global Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke says Amazon hopes to make this year’s event more successful for small businesses. Report. Having Prime Day in October is “the perfect opportunity for Prime members to do holiday shopping quickly from the comfort of their own homes,” he said.

Amazon sees that day as a way to get more people to register for the post of Prime Minister. Discounts will be given only to Prime members, and this year there are more than a million deals on toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen and Amazon devices such as Alexa or Echo.

The company said Amazon Prime members in 19 countries will get deals this year, including two new deals in Brazil and Turkey. It has already hosted Prime Day in India this summer.