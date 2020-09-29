Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

Amazon aims to kickstart the holiday shopping season earlier this year.
The company is holding its annual Prime Day in two days in October this year after the Corona virus infection forced it to postpone the sale event from July. This is the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way for people to start their holiday shopping.
Before Amazon Notice On Monday, major retailers said they plan to push shoppers to start holiday shopping in October and offer deals before then, in the hope that stores will avoid crowding in November and December.
Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.