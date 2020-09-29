Home Top News Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

CBS / AB

Amazon aims to kickstart the holiday shopping season earlier this year.

The company is holding its annual Prime Day in two days in October this year after the Corona virus infection forced it to postpone the sale event from July. This is the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way for people to start their holiday shopping.

Before Amazon Notice On Monday, major retailers said they plan to push shoppers to start holiday shopping in October and offer deals before then, in the hope that stores will avoid crowding in November and December.

You May Also Like

The assassinated South Korean man tried to blame North Korea: the Coast Guard

The assassinated South Korean man tried to blame North Korea: the Coast Guard

Freddie Flintoff's' Original and Honest 'Living with Bulimia' hailed as' Most Important Documentary of the Year '

Freddie Flintoff’s’ Original and Honest ‘Living with Bulimia’ hailed as’ Most Important Documentary of the Year ‘

Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

Democrats' reaction to Trump's tax revenue statement: NPR

Democrats’ reaction to Trump’s tax revenue statement: NPR

French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *