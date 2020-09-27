Madrid in conflict with government over lockout of Govt-19 | Spain

The Spanish government and authorities are locked in a tussle over how to deal with the second wave of Covit-19 in and around the capital, where a third of the country’s 716,481 cases have been detected.

As the number of epidemics continues to rise in Spain – the Western European country most affected so far – Madrid is at the center of a medical, political and economic hierarchy.

The Conservative regional government has placed 45 areas under partial locking, affecting more than a million people in Madrid, but has rejected calls for the limited capital of the Socialist-led coalition government in Spain to be confined to a limited prison.

On Saturday, National Health Minister Salvador Illa issued another call for a nationwide lockout and urged Madrid officials to “ask for science” and set aside politics.

“We are very concerned about the situation in the Madrid region, where there is a serious health risk not only to the people there, but also to those in the neighboring regions,” Illa said.

“It’s time for proper action and control of the epidemic in Madrid with the aim of flattening the curve.”

Illa said cities and towns with more than 500 cases per 100,000 people should go into a state of lockdown. As of Friday evening, the Madrid region had reported 721.73 cases per 100,000 people in the previous fifteen days.

The average is 319.9 per 100,000 people across Spain. In the last two weeks, The The UK reported 96.2 cases per 100,000, France 229.1 and Belgium 160.7.

But the regional government, led by the Conservative People’s Party’s Isabel Diaz Ayuzo, is refusing to implement the proposed lockout.

The regional justice minister said there was no need for “health intervention” from the federal government, adding that regional authorities were exercising their health powers “responsibly and with good judgment”.

Ayuzo aspires to avoid another big lock and helper economic damage. He also questioned the need to extend the national lockout in May: “People run every day, but that doesn’t mean we ban cars. ”

According to reports, Ayuso says Madrid will be locked out only if every Spanish city and town that meets Illa’s terms follows this. – and if the federal government guarantees Govt checks at Madrid’s Barajas Airport and regional train stations.

As Demonstrations erupted Doctors say emergency measures are needed before Madrid’s intensive care units (ICUs) begin to collapse, in poor areas where many feel they have been unfairly imprisoned. At the moment, 40.12% of its ICU beds are occupied by Govt patients, and some hospitals are already operating beyond their capacity. The average Govt ICU occupation across Spain is 17.17%.

While Spain registered 9,222 new cases in a single day, an average of new cases were reported each day than the first peak of the virus at the end of March. The increase is due to a large increase in testing – to date, Spain has carried out 8.5 m Covit tests.

The death toll is much lower than it was six months ago, with 849 deaths reported in a single day. But statistics are on the rise, with 475 deaths reported in the first week of last Friday.

Yolanda Fuentes resigned as Madrid’s director of public health in May following a disagreement with AYUSO management. Posted a clip on Twitter from the 1997 movie Titanic. The video, which shows the captain walking around his sinking ship while playing on the string quartet deck, had the hashtag #BuenaSuerta (good luck).

The Spanish government has refused to comment on reports that it is preparing to intervene in Madrid. On Sunday, the country’s foreign minister said Spain was acting as a “canary in the Colmin” for the rest of the country. Europe Because it relaxed earlier restrictions than its neighbors.

“A lot of my counterparts in other countries ask me what we do because they see the figures in their countries getting worse.” Aranja Gonzalez told Laya L. Confidential.

“The rate of infection increases when you open the space for freedom of movement. This is more in Spain than in any other country because we opened earlier than others and gave us less time between expansion and reopening activities. ”