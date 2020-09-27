Alabama vs Missouri: Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Football Game Trailer

Since joining Missouri SEC in 2012, the Tigers and Alabama have only played three times, and they were not originally scheduled to play this season. The No. 2 Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet for the fourth time as SEC members on Saturday after the conference adopted the 10-game, conference-only schedule amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

For Alabama, it will be an easier start than its initially scheduled opening game against the USC. But for Missouri and first-year coach Eli Trinkwitz, the match will be a serious starting point since the Tigers were first to open with Central Arkansas.

Alabama have won all three of their meetings by at least 29 points since the duo became conference rivals, and the Crimson Tide are 27 points adrift on Saturday, entering a 13-0 lead in the starting line-up under Nick Saban. Missouri, meanwhile, remains somewhat mysterious. The Tigers have not announced who their starting quarterback will be, and expect many players to be absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

When the SEC kicks off, the game should provide an interesting starting barometer of the power of Alabama, while also providing a glimpse of what the Trinkwitz will bring to the league after a seasoned leadership training experience in the Appalachian state.

Storylines

Alabama: The Crimson Tide begins the path to recovery after losing the college football playoffs last year, with the Mac Jones under center at quarterback. There will be plenty of playmakers around him in pushing Redshirt Jr. and Dua Takovilova’s former backup Naji Harris and receivers Diona Smith and Jaylan Vadil. Jones has thrown 154 passes in his career, and with an experienced offensive line to defend him, Alabama’s offense should be big again. Newcomer Quarterback Price Young can be expected to get some delegates as well. The No. 2 overall player in the 2020 recruitment class is too talented to be buried on the bench. Defensively, the wave is not hungry for talent, but short for senior leadership. After finishing 20th nationally in overall defense last season, the division looks forward to a rebounding season.

Missouri: The original schedule for Missouri began in Central Arkansas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and East Michigan. The Tigers could have easily won three or four matches in those games and made the Drinkwitz easier in life at SEC. Instead, Mizo starts with Alabama, Tennessee and LSU thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic. This will be a rude awakening for Trinkwitz, who last worked at SEC when he was a quality control assistant at Auburn in 2011. He has been known as an attacking guru ever since, but that reputation will be challenged on Saturday. Missouri has not yet announced an initial quarterback, and is shifting a ton of production to the receiver. Assuming he is not one of the players expected to be sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers can be expected to lean on senior running truck Larry Roundry III.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, September 26 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Field Road at Memorial Stadium – Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, selection

The Crimson Tide will have every possession of this game ready to do against Texas A&M as they enter the teeth of their 10-game SEC title next week. For that reason, one can expect Alabama to throw more than they normally would in the second half of a win and hit at least one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Under normal circumstances, Missouri may cover up this spread. But the Crimson Tide will try to update this unique season at full speed in a hurry, and should be easily covered. Selection: Alabama (-27)

Which college football exams can you confidently make in Week 4? Which SEC favorite falls hard? Visit Sportsline to see which teams are winning in Week 4, from a proven computer model that has grossed over 8,800 over the past four-plus seasons., And find out.