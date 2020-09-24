The PlayStation Network presents its users with crashes and issues

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Web light / Instagram / News / Difference of opinion / Forums

Problems with the PlayStation Network? Relax, you are not the only one enjoying them. What is happening is that their service is down, which indicates problems for their users.

On September 23, at around 10:30 a.m. Mexico City time, users of the PlayStation Network reported that the service was down. This means they can no longer enjoy online games, visit the PlayStation Store, or manage their account due to issues beyond their control.

Problems Sony confirmed on their service status page. They noted that all services that make up the PlayStation Network have connectivity issues. The good news is, your engineers are already working on a solution.

“They may have some difficulty launching online games, applications or activities. Our engineers are working to solve the problem quickly. Thank you for your patience. Sony explained.

