Home Top News Lincoln City vs Liverpool Live – Score and Commentary Stream, Shakiri, Minmino and Curtis Jones Goals

Lincoln City vs Liverpool Live – Score and Commentary Stream, Shakiri, Minmino and Curtis Jones Goals

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Lincoln City vs Liverpool Live - Score and Commentary Stream, Shakiri, Minmino and Curtis Jones Goals

Hon Time Ratings Ian Doyle

Adrian6

Two solid savings but otherwise very complicated first half.

Neko Williams6

Always on the front foot but Melbourne will give some problems. Sometimes the lack of silence.

Rice Williams7

With the help of Van Dijk, he gained confidence from the initial interception and set up the third diagonal.

Virgil van Dijk6

Gajolt Williams did not break a sweat in the opening 45 minutes.

Costas Simikas7

Plenty of option to increase attack and some good distributions on a wide scale.

Curtis Jones9

The free-kick for the starter won and then collided in two super finishes. Not exactly confident, young man.

Marco Cruzic6

Get up with the pace of the game and take some time off, then keep clean.

Sherton Shakiri8

Better from a deep midfield role, working endlessly before the break and a great free-kick roll home

Harvey Elliott6

In the early stages it had a share of the perimeter but two goals and attracted a save from Palmer.

Takumi Minamino7

Caused problems with Liverpool’s second finish and his immediate touchdown and willingness to go down in midfield.

Divak Origi6

The title with the elegant mattress was set on the third goal and set the second goal, but there could have been more in the game before the break.

READ  Truth test: Trump encourages a different birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris

You May Also Like

Free at Rocket League Epic Game Store, you get a $ 10 voucher to download

Free at Rocket League Epic Game Store, you get a $ 10 voucher to download

The PlayStation Network presents its users with crashes and issues

The PlayStation Network presents its users with crashes and issues

Uncle Penn's rice gets its new name after a racially identical hierarchy

Uncle Penn’s rice gets its new name after a racially identical hierarchy

Thyroid Taylor Injury: Chargers team doctor punctures QB's lungs before game

Thyroid Taylor Injury: Chargers team doctor punctures QB’s lungs before game

Fleetwood Town Vs Everton - Goals and Highlights After Richardson, Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Keane

Fleetwood Town Vs Everton – Goals and Highlights After Richardson, Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Keane

Nike shares are up 10% as revenue is expected to rise in fiscal 2021

Nike shares are up 10% as revenue is expected to rise in fiscal 2021

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *