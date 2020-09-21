A dinosaur burying a new species has been discovered in Lujiyatun Bets, one of the oldest layers of the famous Yixian formation in northeastern China. According to a news release . Scientists believe he was trapped by a volcanic eruption while resting on the bottom of his purse.

“These animals were quickly covered with fine sediment while still alive or dead,” said Pascal Codebroid, an archaeologist at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.

The scientist said the effect would be similar to what happened in Pompeii. The new species was named Sangmionia leoningensis, according to a news release. Sangmian means “eternal sleep” in Chinese.

Scientists believe that Arnithopat lived during the Cretaceous and is a small plant that can move very fast in terms of its tail length and its foot composition. It was about 1.2 meters (about 4 feet) long.