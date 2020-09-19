Home Sports Big Ten Football Schedule 2020: Eight Sports Conference Slates kick off on October 24 with Ohio State-Michigan on December 12

Sep 19, 2020 0 Comments
In an early morning announcement, Big Ten on Saturday released its complete, revised-second-time, eight-game conference-only 2020 football schedule. Big Ten is getting a fresh start and has decided to match the least scheduled games at the Power Five conferences in the fall of 2020, the traditional week of the season is Saturday, Oct. 8. Special date games, such as Friday games Will be announced later For a publication from the state of Ohio.

ACC and Big 12 started playing in the 2nd week, while SEC is set to start the traditional 4th week on September 26th.

The Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for December 19, just a day before the final college football playoff rankings for the 2020 season are announced.

Normal Big Ten tables consist of teams playing nine sports conference slates. This year, the Big Ten teams will play eight games on December 19 and one “Champions Week”. This includes the Big Ten Championship game between the top teams in the East and West divisions, as well as 12 other Big Extra matches. Ten teams, based on division decision, but with the intention of not repeating regular season games.

Holidays that are full of complexity are neither fun nor comfortable. Each game announced was listed in the revised, 10-game schedule previously released in August. However, Patrick Stevens Washington Post Noted, At least semi-permanent cross-cut games were cut. They include the following:

The most watched Marquee Ohio State-Michigan game in college football each season will be played on December 12 instead of the regular slot on November 12.

Big Ten has announced that teams will be subjected to daily, rapid corona virus testing as the college football landscape changes in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Check out the full Big Ten table below.

Week 8 (Oct. 24)
Nebraska, Ohio
Michigan in Minnesota
Ben State in Indiana
Iowa in Burdock
Illinois in Wisconsin
Rudders in the state of Michigan
Maryland in the northwest

Week 9 (Oct. 31)
Ohio State in Penn State
Michigan State in Michigan
Wisconsin in Nebraska
Northwest in Iowa
Minnesota in Maryland
Burdock in Illinois
Indiana at Rutgers

Week 10 (Nov. 7)
Michigan State in Iowa
Maryland in the state of Ben
Burdock in Wisconsin
Rudders in the state of Ohio
Michigan in Indiana
Minnesota in Illinois
Nebraska in the northwest

Week 11 (Nov. 14)
Ben State in Nebraska
Wisconsin in Michigan
Ohio State in Maryland
Iowa, Minnesota
Indiana in the state of Michigan
Northwest of Burdock
Illinois at Rutgers

Week 12 (Nov. 21)
Iowa in Penn State
Indiana in the state of Ohio
Burdock in Minnesota
Michigan in Ruddges
Wisconsin in the northwest
Michigan State in Maryland
Illinois in Nebraska

Week 13 (Nov. 28)
Ben State in Michigan
Minnesota in Wisconsin
Nebraska in Iowa
Ohio State in Illinois
Northwest in the state of Michigan
Maryland in Indiana
Rudders in Purdue

Week 14 (Dec. 5)
Ohio State in the state of Michigan
Maryland in Michigan
Northwest in Minnesota
Indiana in Wisconsin
Iowa, Illinois
Ben State in Rutgers
Nebraska in Burdock

Week 15 (Dec. 12)
Michigan in the state of Ohio
Wisconsin in Iowa
Michigan State in the state of Ben
Minnesota in Nebraska
Illinois in the Northwest
Burdock in Indiana
Rudders in Maryland

Week 16 (Dec. 19)
Big Ten Championship Games / Champions Week

