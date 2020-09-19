In an early morning announcement, Big Ten on Saturday released its complete, revised-second-time, eight-game conference-only 2020 football schedule. Big Ten is getting a fresh start and has decided to match the least scheduled games at the Power Five conferences in the fall of 2020, the traditional week of the season is Saturday, Oct. 8. Special date games, such as Friday games Will be announced later For a publication from the state of Ohio.

ACC and Big 12 started playing in the 2nd week, while SEC is set to start the traditional 4th week on September 26th.

The Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for December 19, just a day before the final college football playoff rankings for the 2020 season are announced.

Normal Big Ten tables consist of teams playing nine sports conference slates. This year, the Big Ten teams will play eight games on December 19 and one “Champions Week”. This includes the Big Ten Championship game between the top teams in the East and West divisions, as well as 12 other Big Extra matches. Ten teams, based on division decision, but with the intention of not repeating regular season games.

Holidays that are full of complexity are neither fun nor comfortable. Each game announced was listed in the revised, 10-game schedule previously released in August. However, Patrick Stevens Washington Post Noted, At least semi-permanent cross-cut games were cut. They include the following:

The most watched Marquee Ohio State-Michigan game in college football each season will be played on December 12 instead of the regular slot on November 12.

Big Ten has announced that teams will be subjected to daily, rapid corona virus testing as the college football landscape changes in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Check out the full Big Ten table below.

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Nebraska, Ohio

Michigan in Minnesota

Ben State in Indiana

Iowa in Burdock

Illinois in Wisconsin

Rudders in the state of Michigan

Maryland in the northwest

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Ohio State in Penn State

Michigan State in Michigan

Wisconsin in Nebraska

Northwest in Iowa

Minnesota in Maryland

Burdock in Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Michigan State in Iowa

Maryland in the state of Ben

Burdock in Wisconsin

Rudders in the state of Ohio

Michigan in Indiana

Minnesota in Illinois

Nebraska in the northwest

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Ben State in Nebraska

Wisconsin in Michigan

Ohio State in Maryland

Iowa, Minnesota

Indiana in the state of Michigan

Northwest of Burdock

Illinois at Rutgers

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

Iowa in Penn State

Indiana in the state of Ohio

Burdock in Minnesota

Michigan in Ruddges

Wisconsin in the northwest

Michigan State in Maryland

Illinois in Nebraska

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Ben State in Michigan

Minnesota in Wisconsin

Nebraska in Iowa

Ohio State in Illinois

Northwest in the state of Michigan

Maryland in Indiana

Rudders in Purdue

Week 14 (Dec. 5)

Ohio State in the state of Michigan

Maryland in Michigan

Northwest in Minnesota

Indiana in Wisconsin

Iowa, Illinois

Ben State in Rutgers

Nebraska in Burdock

Week 15 (Dec. 12)

Michigan in the state of Ohio

Wisconsin in Iowa

Michigan State in the state of Ben

Minnesota in Nebraska

Illinois in the Northwest

Burdock in Indiana

Rudders in Maryland

Week 16 (Dec. 19)

Big Ten Championship Games / Champions Week