Home Sports Big Ten Football Schedule 2020: Eight Sports Conference Slates kick off on October 24 with Ohio State-Michigan on December 12
In an early morning announcement, Big Ten on Saturday released its complete, revised-second-time, eight-game conference-only 2020 football schedule. Big Ten is getting a fresh start and has decided to match the least scheduled games at the Power Five conferences in the fall of 2020, the traditional week of the season is Saturday, Oct. 8. Special date games, such as Friday games
Will be announced later For a publication from the state of Ohio.
ACC and Big 12 started playing in the 2nd week, while SEC is set to start the traditional 4th week on September 26th.
The Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for December 19, just a day before the final college football playoff rankings for the 2020 season are announced.
Normal Big Ten tables consist of teams playing nine sports conference slates. This year, the Big Ten teams will play eight games on December 19 and one “Champions Week”. This includes the Big Ten Championship game between the top teams in the East and West divisions, as well as 12 other Big Extra matches. Ten teams, based on division decision, but with the intention of not repeating regular season games.
Holidays that are full of complexity are neither fun nor comfortable. Each game announced was listed in the revised, 10-game schedule previously released in August. However, Patrick Stevens
Washington Post Noted, At least semi-permanent cross-cut games were cut. They include the following:
The most watched Marquee Ohio State-Michigan game in college football each season will be played on December 12 instead of the regular slot on November 12.
Big Ten has announced that teams will be subjected to daily, rapid corona virus testing as the college football landscape changes in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Check out the full Big Ten table below.
Week 8 (Oct. 24)Nebraska, Ohio Michigan in Minnesota Ben State in Indiana Iowa in Burdock Illinois in Wisconsin Rudders in the state of Michigan Maryland in the northwest Week 9 (Oct. 31)Ohio State in Penn State Michigan State in Michigan Wisconsin in Nebraska Northwest in Iowa Minnesota in Maryland Burdock in Illinois Indiana at Rutgers Week 10 (Nov. 7)Michigan State in Iowa Maryland in the state of Ben Burdock in Wisconsin Rudders in the state of Ohio Michigan in Indiana Minnesota in Illinois Nebraska in the northwest Week 11 (Nov. 14) Ben State in Nebraska Wisconsin in Michigan Ohio State in Maryland Iowa, Minnesota Indiana in the state of Michigan Northwest of Burdock Illinois at Rutgers Week 12 (Nov. 21)Iowa in Penn State Indiana in the state of Ohio Burdock in Minnesota Michigan in Ruddges Wisconsin in the northwest Michigan State in Maryland Illinois in Nebraska Week 13 (Nov. 28)Ben State in Michigan Minnesota in Wisconsin Nebraska in Iowa Ohio State in Illinois Northwest in the state of Michigan Maryland in Indiana Rudders in Purdue Week 14 (Dec. 5)Ohio State in the state of Michigan Maryland in Michigan Northwest in Minnesota Indiana in Wisconsin Iowa, Illinois Ben State in Rutgers Nebraska in Burdock Week 15 (Dec. 12)Michigan in the state of Ohio Wisconsin in Iowa Michigan State in the state of Ben Minnesota in Nebraska Illinois in the Northwest Burdock in Indiana Rudders in Maryland Week 16 (Dec. 19) Big Ten Championship Games / Champions Week
