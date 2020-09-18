AFL 2020: Gary Applet Senior, Bad, Unsubstantiated Conspiracy Theories, Govt-19, Not True, Second Visit, Geelong

AFL legend Gary Applet Sr. has published a lengthy speech in which he describes several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, including claims that the Illuminati deliberately created and released COVID-19.

The claims came in a 27-minute YouTube video titled ‘What Really Happens, Who’s Behind It All’.

“We are talking about the Illuminati, the Freemasonry fraternity, the people of the secret society behind all this. All the projects started in the Illuminati way in 1776 are now underway, ”said Geelong Great.

“They have been doing this for a long time to bring about a new world order. They are all secularists who want a new world order, so they can put Lucifer on the throne of the world.

“This virus was deliberately created and designed by these people deliberately because they use it as a camouflage for many global agendas, including the key to disabling the global economy.

“They want to disable the global economy because they want to bring a new global digital currency, a cashless society, which will lead to the identity of the beast expressed in the revelations.

“The Illuminati’s goal is to reduce the world’s population to 500 million … because it’s very difficult to control the 7.7 billion people.

“If you do your study, the vaccines they plan to give us will be very harmful to us and they will kill us. That is what they are trying to do, they want to destroy a large part of the population.”

Applet Sr. also said it was evidence that the deadline for corona virus infection was approaching.

“I have read a lot of Bible prophecies about the end times, and it is happening now, and I can tell you for sure that we are in the last days leading up to the second coming of Jesus Christ,” he said.

“He came first as the Lamb and died on the cross for our sins, and now he is coming again, but this time as a king.

“He is going to come back and take charge, he is going to crush the evil one and all evil, he will actually set his throne in Jerusalem … this is going to happen.

“The rapture of the church is near; it is immediate.”

The 58-year-old is considered one of the best footballers of all time.