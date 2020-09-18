Home Sports AFL 2020: Gary Applet Senior, Bad, Unsubstantiated Conspiracy Theories, Govt-19, Not True, Second Visit, Geelong

AFL 2020: Gary Applet Senior, Bad, Unsubstantiated Conspiracy Theories, Govt-19, Not True, Second Visit, Geelong

Sep 18, 2020
AFL legend Gary Applet Sr. has published a lengthy speech in which he describes several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, including claims that the Illuminati deliberately created and released COVID-19.

The claims came in a 27-minute YouTube video titled ‘What Really Happens, Who’s Behind It All’.

“We are talking about the Illuminati, the Freemasonry fraternity, the people of the secret society behind all this. All the projects started in the Illuminati way in 1776 are now underway, ”said Geelong Great.

The plot of Ablett Sr

