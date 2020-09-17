Despite differences from allies, the UN has not yet commented on Iran. The United States announces re-imposition of sanctions

The Trump administration Wants to announce UN sanctions Reviewed Iran In the coming days, a month after the Security Council resolution on Iran’s nuclear deal triggered a “snap-pack” mechanism – but the move is likely to be ignored by many, including US allies.

“We will return to the United Nations to re-impose sanctions so that the arms embargo becomes permanent next week.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo The UK Foreign Secretary told a news conference on Wednesday. “We deeply believe that this is good for all nationalities.”

Pompeo last month called on the UN to trigger a “snapback” mechanism in Security Council Resolution 2231. The 30-day countdown triggers the process of re-enacting or re-imposing UN sanctions against the theocratic regime, including the arms embargo, which expires in October as part of a 2015 agreement.

But other countries on the council, including China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, opposed the US move and appear to ignore it. They argue that since the US pulled out of the Iran deal in 2018, it is not in a position to trigger a snap.

“Our position on the effectiveness of the US Declaration on Resolution 2231 is made very clear to the President and all UNSC members,” Germany, France and the United Kingdom said in a statement last month. “Therefore, we cannot support this move, which is inconsistent with our current efforts to support JCPoA.”

Chairman of the Security Council at the time Refused to comply with the request of the United States. But the United States has moved forward, raising questions about what will happen when the United States announces that it has reconsidered sanctions, which are being ignored by allies and enemies.

The move is likely to lead to a credibility crisis at the UN, which comes shortly before next week’s General Assembly of the body. Pompeo did not elaborate on Wednesday, but said the United States “will do its part as part of – its promise – its responsibility to implement peace, this time in the Middle East.”

“We will do everything we can to ensure that those sanctions are enforced,” he said.

Elliott Abrams, US special envoy to Venezuela and Iran, told Reuters that anyone trading arms with Iran could be denied access to the US market. Whatever happens, it could lead to frozen relations in the Turtle Bay between the United States and other members of the international community.

Abrams told reporters that ET will be banned at 8pm on Saturday.

“If other countries do not follow suit, I think they should be asked … do they not think that weakening the framework of UN sanctions?”

Meanwhile, Pompeo said Wednesday that the US “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran is working.

“Anyone who looks at the financial situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran today can no longer have the evidence to trample on Hezbollah and Shia militants. Everywhere they have spent money on bad operations. Over the years, those resources have been greatly reduced and the potential for harm around the world has been greatly reduced,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.