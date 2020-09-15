Welcome to Lampart 2.0: Update. Despite the reflection, the download may take a while.

On a beautiful summer night in Falmer, the first fruits of Chelsea’s luxurious close season expanse were clearly visible. As Timo Werner initially thought, Brighton’s fluent saw the living part of a 3-1 defeat, they were soft and smooth.

Frank Lampard insisted Chelsea had “shown him a lot of good things” Premier League Start. But Amex struggled to find its rhythm for twenty-two minutes in Chelsea’s latest new era, with component parts coming together and looking for ways to match.

There was still a brief snapshot of the work to be done as Lombard’s two German debutants teamed up, Guy playing a fantastic flick pass to Howard Werner halfway through, and Marcos Alonso found the large Victorian land only for Werner’s own touch to find him swimming on stage outside.

Otherwise, Yves Pissouma and Steven Alsade excelled in early midfield exchanges, until the moment Alsade played a terrific pass straight to Jorkinho on the edge of the Brighton area. He slipped the ball to Werner, who advanced to the goal by Matt Ryan. Jorginho celebrated with a shout, pushing the penalty with a brave little spin and sideways.

It didn’t feel like exactly a moment’s ignition; Part of because Brighton was a lively team at that point.

But then, there was always a temptation to build on this game in the immediate aftermath of Chelsea’s summer splurge, in fact Lombard’s extraordinary ability to manipulate his own abilities now.

In fact, it may take a few months for the jet-lag to fade. Hakeem Siek and Ben Silwell are absent. Diego Silva is still “accustomed” to the new normal life in the Biosafety Premier League, good luck with that old bean in this regard and see you in about two years.

Werner was Chelsea’s best summer visitor, looking at it from the start, with a mobile, lined up in the center, with Howard on the right side of the attacking trio.

Brighton followed a three-pointer, jet-heeled Tariq Lampede, once in the Lombard Vanguard, starting right-back. Ben White and Adam Lallana were also introduced.

The ground was a spectacular sight as the kick-off, the bare stands glowed brilliantly and the powder blue sky faded over the lip of the main stand. Brighton were impressive on both sides of Chelsea’s goal, zipping the ball neatly and finding space on the sidelines.

Shortly before the break Werner showed his accuracy again, cut to the left and fired hard towards Ryan’s nearby post, which was an isolated moment.

Lallana came on shortly before half-time to replace Aaron Connolly, who drew an early save from Keba Arisabalaka after the resumption as Connolly’s chest, connected to the ball’s goalposts from the cross driven by Chloe March.

Brighton’s whole team costs somewhere in the region of a title Chelsea Midfield signing, but they are constantly settling in, looking for an orderly team, moving the ball sweetly and pressing into well-drilled packs.

54 minutes later, Leandro Trozart scored a well-deserved equalizer, taking a pass from Lambte and rolling a left-footed shot into a corner as Arizapalaka blazed vaguely across his line. “I am very happy with Keba,” Lampard concluded.

Two minutes later, Chelsea again thanked Reese James for something truly amazing. Jorkinho fed the ball across midfield. James advanced 30 yards from the target and spun his shot into a hard, flat, submerged corner of Ryan’s goal.

Louis Dunk should have made it 2-2, passing one post from eight yards. But Chelsea were now covering the ball with more fluency, adding some motivation for Ross Barkley to be a consistent double-center at midfield. James ended a consecutive possession by forcing a right-wing corner. His out-swinging delivery was captured by Kurt Zuma, whose shot took a huge diversion.

It was too much. What does this new Chelsea do? Howard was a tired man in his 79 minutes, which came with no shots, 23 passes, and a few drops (is this really that strong?). He is a great talent and one can expect him to find his place in this team at some point. Elsewhere Silville Alonso has to offer a significant upgrade, as he seems to play every game with his own small part beat trend.

In the end Chelsea dominated, Brighton were a little dissatisfied, their best team game was thrown by a federation of high figures and a moment of ingenuity from James. There are still plenty of recessions on this growing Lampard team. This is the first step to safety.