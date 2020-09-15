Germany says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is recovering, French and Swedish laboratories confirm Novichok poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been told by his doctors that he can breathe shortly and get out of a hospital bed, while German and Swedish laboratories have confirmed that Germany has confirmed its findings that the neurological agent poisoned Novichok.

Key points: Mr Navalny was brought out of an induced coma last week

Mr Navalny was brought out of an induced coma last week Doctors say there may be long-term health problems from the poisoning

Doctors say there may be long-term health problems from the poisoning Experiments by French and Swedish scientists confirm earlier discoveries in Germany

Mr Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment on August 20 on a domestic flight to Russia two days later after falling ill.

Germany has demanded that Russia investigate the case, while Moscow has accused the West of trying to retaliate against Russia.

Mr Navalny was “successfully removed from mechanical ventilation” and “was able to get out of his bed for a short time,” the hospital said.

Despite noting that Mr Navalny’s health is improving, the report does not address the long-term outlook of the anti-corruption campaigner. The most important opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Doctors have previously warned that although Mr Navalny is recovering, chronic health problems cannot be ruled out from the toxicity.

Additional tests confirm poisoning

The German government says laboratory tests in France and Sweden have backed up the findings of a German military laboratory where Mr Navalny drank poison with the same type of Soviet-era agent Novichok that Britain claimed had been used on former Russian spy Sergei Skribal and his daughter. In Salisbury, England, in 2018.

Sergei Skribal (L) and Yulia Skribal (R) (Abby: Misha Jabridge (L) Facebook: Yulia Scribball (R))

The hack-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is also working to test samples from Navalny in its designated laboratories, said German government spokesman Stephen Seibert.

He said Germany had asked France and Sweden to conduct an independent study of the findings.

German authorities and laboratories in both countries and OPCW took new samples from Mr Navalny.

“In separate attempts from the OPCW exams that are still ongoing, the three laboratories have in the meantime provided evidence that Mr Navalny’s poisoning was caused by the neuroscientist of the Novichok Group, independently of each other,” Mr Seibert said.

“We call on Russia again to issue a statement on the incident.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed deep concern over the criminal action. Mr Navini was targeted during a phone call with Mr Putin on Monday.

He confirmed that France had reached the same conclusion as its European partners regarding the poisoning, the report said.

President Putin denies involvement

Mr Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics. (News video)

The Kremlin called the allegations against Russia “unsubstantiated” and insisted on Moscow’s demand that Germany hand over the analysis and samples.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the West of using the incident as an excuse to introduce new sanctions against Moscow.

“They dare to question the expertise of our doctors and our investigators,” he said.

Mr Lavrov, who canceled a scheduled trip to Berlin on Tuesday, said Russian authorities had conducted a preliminary investigation and documented meetings with Mr Navalny.

He said Russian authorities should look into the evidence of his poisoning before beginning a full criminal investigation.

“We have our own laws, so we can’t trust anyone to open a criminal case,” he said, adding that “for the time being we have no legal reasons”.

Berlin has rejected Moscow’s recommendations in sharing the evidence.

Nerve agents explained Nerve agents have been used in chemical warfare since World War II, and they have been linked to many high-profile assassinations. Here’s how they can destroy the body in a few minutes. read more

As Germany’s findings are confirmed by laboratories abroad, “we do not expect anyone who brings bad news – that is, we – will be attacked further, but they should handle the news,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Moss told Russian officials.

When asked why no sample was provided to Russia by Mr Navalny, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said, “Mr Navalny was in a hospital in Russia for 48 hours.”

The Russian doctors who treated Mr Navalny in Omsk said there was no evidence of poisoning and that he was too unstable to be transplanted.

Sent by a German charity a Medical evacuation plane to take him to Berlin, He did it after German doctors said he was old enough to move.

“On the Russian side there are samples from Mr. Navalny,” Ms. Adebahar said.

“Even after three independent laboratories have established the result, to explain itself, Russia’s page contains all the information and all the models needed for an analysis.”

Mr Navalny was placed in an induced coma for more than a week He was treated with an alternative medicine a week ago before hospital officials said it was enough to get him out.

Andhra