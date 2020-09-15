‘Excited’ Steve Cohen finalized the deal to buy the Mets

The 29 major league owners now have to decide whether Steve Cohen will be the next owner of the Mets.

Cohen and Wilpins reached an agreement on Monday to sell the team, with the Mets and hedge fund billionaire confirmed. According to sources, the price ranged from $ 2.4 billion to $ 2.45 billion – a record for a North American sports team. The previous identity was set when another hedge fund bought billionaire David Depper Panthers for $ 2.275 billion.

“I am delighted to have reached an agreement with the Wilburn and Cutz families to buy the New York Mets,” Cohen said in a statement released by the team.

The next hurdles for Cohen will be explored by an ownership subcommittee who will then recommend to the larger committee whether Cohen can be accepted into their club. All owners’ votes are expected to come before November; Cohen is 23rd needed after Fred Wilbun, Jeff Wilbun and Saul Cutts to become the majority owner of the Mets.

The hedge fundraiser is a polar bear and not sure if he will get the votes he needs. His company has been fined $ 1.8 billion for insider trading and is being prosecuted for gender discrimination.

However, the money often wins and Cohen is worth about $ 14 billion and the registered price paid – especially in the midst of an epidemic – will attract other owners who know the value of one owner.

Cohen had previously reached an agreement to buy 80 percent of the Mets, but that deal fell through in February, with controversies including how much input Wilfins will continue to have in running the rights.

The Mets were then put up for auction. Initially, Cohen did not bid, but then jumped back. He grew up as a Mets fan on Long Island, and his interest in the team has not diminished. It was his white whale and he wanted to own the club.

A coalition of Alex Rodriguez and his fiance Jennifer Lopez has emerged as a strong contender for Cohen. August 31 was the last and best offer date in the auction.

According to sources, the A-Rod group demanded exclusive negotiation rights in the days leading up to August 31 or it would be dropped, it did. Sources said Alan & Company, the auctioneer, was concerned that the A-Rod group would make the decision public and that it would encourage Cohen to reduce his bid. So, Wilbins and Cohen took the lead for Cohen and agreed to engage in private negotiations with him.

The A-Rod team has tried to be a potential competitor ever since. The consortium agreed to pay $ 2.35 billion. Later, the A-Rod team allowed Lopez to learn that he was the controlling person because he would be the first Latin owner of a major sporting right in North America.

However, despite the anger that Wilbuns had from the initial sale, they never got involved in finalizing a deal with Cohen. The price was right, and the time was right – Wilfins and Gats want to do with sales by December 31 for tax purposes. Cohen, who was a limited partner who already held 8 percent, will now get 95 percent of the team until other MLP owners vote for him.

His candidacy – due to his finances – has always been much loved by Mets fans as he has imagined bringing the club’s salary to Yankee limits or beyond.

Whether Cohen will do this with the team is now up to the other owners.