Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died of cancer.

Chadwick Bosman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate released Monday.

The record states that Boseman died on August 28 at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

The Black Panther star was laid to rest on Sept. 3 at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Beldon, South Carolina, the Associated Press reported.

The Los Angeles County certificate showed Boseman’s hometown, Anderson, about 11 miles from his burial place.

A day after Boseman’s burial, Anderson held a large public memorial.

The cause of his immediate death was listed as a multi-organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, his family previously saying he was diagnosed four years ago.

Best in Business: Chadwick was recently remembered for his role as King D'Salla in the 2018 film Black Panther, but he first appeared as a powerful character in the 2016 MCU film Captain America: Civil War.

The record shows that Boseman underwent surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after the diagnosis, and in March this year he underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove the cancer.

The document lists Bosman’s career as an ‘artist’ in the ‘entertainment’ industry.

Chadwick was recently remembered for his role as King D’Salla in the 2018 film Black Panther, but he first appeared as a powerful character in the 2016 MCU film Captain America: Civil War.

Directed by Ryan Kugler, the film received numerous accolades and awards, and grossed over $ 1 billion at the world box office.

He often fought cancer in secret, and very few people outside his family knew his diagnosis.

Nine days after his death the stage and screen stars gathered in Malibu for a small memorial service, including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyongo and Winston Duke.

Boseman’s death was announced on his personal social media accounts as ‘he died at his home and was by his side with his wife and family’.

Chadwick wife Taylor Simon Ledward; The couple is said to have been married earlier this year after dating for five years.