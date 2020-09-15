Home Technology AMD unveils Radeon RX6000 GPU design on Twitter – and Fortnight

AMD unveils Radeon RX6000 GPU design on Twitter – and Fortnight

Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
AMD’s last batch of new graphics cards, Midrange Radeon RX5700 series, Did not show their designs or high performance – but it seems that the new Radeon RX6000 may actually be the long-awaited replacement for Nvidia’s primary graphics cards.

When I say ‘looks’, I mean it’s very simple: However, AMD unveiled the design of its new card on Twitter today, and its three-fan, giant shield and dual 8-pin power connectors are part of what’s ready for the view.

It has a very refined look Its previous primary was Radeon VII, Too.

Significantly, AMD allows you to view the entire distribution of the card on its own Fortnight Although we did not expect many surprises that you may not already see in the island, full, high res picture below:

Presented by Nvidia Similar teasing for its RTX 3090 design Forward Reveals its latest GPU, We took recently Long look at the RTX 3080 design As well as.

AMD should formally unveil the RX 6000 series At an event on October 28th, N 700 after Nvidia RTX 3080 ships, but before you buy the $ 500 RTX 3070, it is also expected to arrive in October. AMD’s card can wait to see what kind of performance its sleeve has. New GPS Shares GPU architecture similar to PS5 and Xbox Series S and X, By.

