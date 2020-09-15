Home Economy ‘After the two-year-old took off his mask’ Mom kicked the plane

Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
Jodi Degyansky (pictured) and her son, Hayes Jarboe, after being removed from a Southwest Airlines flight. The pair were kicked off a flight after he took off his mask to eat, the mum says.

A mum insisted other parents should have picked up with their airlines, who said he then kicked a plane when he took off his mask to eat his two-year-old snack.

On Saturday (local time), Jodi Tekansky said he was embarrassed when the pilot returned to his Southwest Airlines Florida flight to Chicago.

“The flight attendants kept asking if we could wear it as a full plane, I said. It was definitely a struggle, but we are working,” Ms Dekianski told the network.

“Two minutes later, we were dragged back into the gate and asked to leave the plane with the manager, supervisor, flight attendants and pilot.”

Jodi Tekinsky and her son were kicked off a plane after a toddler removed his mask. Source: NBC2

The test was “emotional and traumatic” for her son Hayes Jarbo, who turned two two weeks ago, Ms Dekianski said.

According to the airline’s policy, all passengers aged two and over must wear a mask at all times while flying.

Mum said she agrees with the policy, but parents are working hard to manage restless young children.

“I know you have to draw the line, but we’ll be a little more compassionate in everyone’s personal circumstances,” he told USA Today.

In response to the setback, the airline doubled its policy and was stopped by staff who acted to implement it.

The airline said it was committed to its policy and would refund the full amount to Ms Dekiyansky. Source: Getty Images

In a statement to USA Today, he said the incident was being investigated and that the full refund would be made to Ms Dekiyansky, who had to pay $ 600 to travel to an alternative flight home.

READ  The UK economy grew 6.6% in July as the recovery continued

“Southwest regrets that if a customer’s face cannot be covered for any reason, we cannot carry the individual. In those cases, we hope that in the future, we will welcome customers on board if public health guidelines regarding masks change,” an airline spokesman said.

Ms Dekianski hoped that in the future some “empathy and sympathy” would be exercised by the flight attendants in making such decisions.

