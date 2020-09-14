Your BT bills may drop, but Vodafone, O2, all three is bad news

BT expects to offer broadband discounts Exclusively For customers who have a smartphone, tablet or SIM only deal with EE. According to customers who have received emails about this upcoming offer, PD describes the exclusive discount, resulting in EE. Since BT bought back the EE I.5 for $ 12.5 billion in 2016, designing it a The bit is different – Nevertheless, it is a great way to get some money from your broadband bills without changing providers. Unfortunately, if you are a Vodafone, Three or O2 customer, you will miss out.
Until now, PD and EE have treated their customers as completely separate entities – despite behind-the-scenes contacts between companies. PD also offers its own 5G smartphone deals, which compete directly with similar offers from EE, making it the first carrier to launch 5G in the UK.
According to a new report from the Broadband-centric blog ISPreview, BT Broadband and EE PT begins to approach selected customers as part of a small-scale trial to test the exclusive discount available to customers who have signed a contract.
Customers who do not already have an EE mobile account will need to create one to participate in the test. Be the first to get paid from your monthly broadband bills to stick with your current EE plan and stay tuned for Vodafone, Three, O2 or others – BT warns – you may need to change “Install your broadband package or new BT broadband line for testing.
If so, the invitation states, “We will refund any BT or EE expenses you incur (if we make any changes) for the purpose of testing.”
Unfortunately, it is now in the way of rock-solid details. Although BT guarantees discounts to EE customers, it does not disclose how much money will be deducted from your bills. This may be because the telecommunications agent has not yet resolved it – or it may change throughout the trial.
BT has confirmed that it plans to run small-scale tests (s) between November and January 2021, which means the full-scale project will not be launched nationwide until early next year. So those looking for a discount should beg, borrow and steal to call for trials … or look into switching to another broadband provider with better deals this time around.
This is an interesting move from BT, which is now within EE’s high street stores across the country. Combined with the exclusive discounts offered to loyal customers by both companies – this could be the start of a merger between the two telecom brands.
Express.co.uk BT has been approached for further information on the release of the test and the amount of discounts expected for broadband customers.