Yoshihide Suka: The son of a farmer who could be Japan’s next prime minister

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote in his place on Monday. Japan is not a presidential system – the country’s president is elected by members of parliament, so the next LDF leader, whoever he is, should have an easy path to become prime minister.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba are also in the running. If Sukha is elected, it will mark the culmination of an incredible and impossible political career for the 71-year-old.

The business of Suka and Abe has been tied together for almost a decade since he became prime minister in 2012. Abe became the nation’s longest-serving leader since the end of World War II.

Suka was Abe’s full-time right-hand man, serving as prime minister’s cabinet secretary, akin to a combination of chief of staff and press secretary.

But the two can still be stylistically different. Abe is the charismatic heir to one of Japan’s most important political dynasties, an important asset in a party political system that respects descent. His father is a foreign minister and he is associated with two former prime ministers.

Suka is the son of a farmer who is known as a practical, behind-the-scenes contract maker. He grew up in the rural province of Akita and moved to Tokyo after high school. He then did a series of odd jobs – one at the cardboard factory and the other at the famous Sukiji Fish Market – to save money for the university, while he worked part-time.

After graduation, Suka entered the fast-paced, penal world of Japan’s paid men, but it did not last long. Politics shaped and affected the world, and he wanted to do just that.

So he decided to run for city council in Yokohama. Although he had no contacts and no political experience, he was attracted to it by anxiety and hard work. According to the LDF, he campaigned from house to house, visiting about 300 homes a day and a total of 30,000 homes. By the time the election was over, he was wearing six pairs of shoes.

Suka’s rap has changed a bit since that campaign. Today he is known as a successful political operator, he could have relied on doing things – qualities that made him a better right-handed man to Abe.

He was a key ally in the prime minister’s efforts to formulate a series of economic policies known as “aphenomics” – a combination of monetary incentives, increased government spending and structural reforms that would launch Japan’s stagnant economy.

If elected prime minister, Suu Kyi will be expected to become an “abbey alternative,” said Kazuto Suzuki, vice dean of the University of Hokkaido and professor of international politics.

After Abe announced his resignation, Suzuki said members of the LDF were trying to use Abe’s popularity briefly; Abe’s approval ratings were already going south. A poll by Minichi, one of Japan’s largest newspapers, found that before Abe’s resignation, 58.4% of those surveyed were not satisfied with dealing with the epidemic. His approval rating dropped to 36%, the lowest since 2012.

Brad Closerman, an expert on Japanese politics, said Suka “did not show that he was in any way out of the Abe line or the mainstream of the LDF in general.”

“He’s got a good story … he’s a very self – made man. However, the question is to what extent he has a shining personality.” “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions.”

That may prove to be a difficult task. Abe has resigned amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling International spread of corona virus And the next economic crisis that gave his political opponents a start.

Critics say major issues such as massive government debt and the aging population are large and despite Abe’s public calls for reforms for gender equality in the workplace, he has not managed to address the country’s gender gap or address issues that prevent the greater participation of women. In economics and politics.

If elected, Suka may be forced to sell itself to the public very soon. The government should hold another general election by October 2021, but Defense Minister Taro Kono Said Wednesday Elections can be called early next month.

As chief cabinet secretary, Suka was widely regarded as a successful spokesperson because he was able to communicate without hiding a message or his boss. But the same skill can prove a problem at high work, in which discourse and charisma are key attributes to communicating a message to the public.

“No one really knows who this man is. He’s working behind the scenes,” Closerman said of Suka. “He has not yet created and presented an image to the Japanese people that they can mobilize behind and support.”

An earlier version of the story misrepresented Yoshihide Suka’s age. He is 71 years old.