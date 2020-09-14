Which PlayStation and Xbox games get free upgrades?

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 are just a few weeks away from launch. Unlike most generational leaps, these new consoles are not going to force you to cut ties with your Xbox One or PS4 game library.

Not only can both consoles not play games released on previous generation hardware, but select titles – etc. Doom is eternity, Yakuza: Like a dragon, And Cyberpunk 2077 – Receives Xbox Series X and PS5 versions Separate From their Xbox One and PS4 versions.



How to maintain your old video game settings

We’re a few months away from launching Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. As with any new console generation, there is a lot of excitement around new machines, but their arrival does not mean your current devices will immediately become obsolete. Lots of games … read more

Improved versions of these games include graphical enhancements such as support for faster load times and 4K resolutions, HDR, higher frame rates and more. (Specific upgrades will vary between each game). In some cases, buyers of the PS4 / Xbox One versions can upgrade to the PS5 / Xbox Series X version for free.

It’s fine on paper, but the process has become a confusing mess.

Take it Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, For example. Activision will allow you to purchase the game once and upgrade to a newer console version for free, but Xbox One owners must purchase the Xbox Series X version, No. Xbox One Edition. However, PS4 players can purchase the game on the PS4 and run it on the PS5 as soon as the new console is purchased தவிர Unless you plan to purchase the PlayStation 5 only digitally it will only accept updates to the digital versions of the game. The PS5 with disk drive supports updates for both the physical and digital versions.

The worst thing is that some publishers only offer upgrades for digital purchases. Others will only allow players who purchase special edition copies of their games to upgrade to the next gen edition, which will even create the whole process Further Confusing.



Our favorite Android games for 120Hz phones

The 120 Hz display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is ideal for gaming, making games more responsive and active smoother with a higher update rate. It’s interesting to watch smartphones with 120 Hz displays, especially as many high – end TVs, monitors and game consoles are constantly struggling to keep up with high update rates … read more

Sony and Microsoft make things a little easier Adding “Next Gen Update” badges to the box art of eligible games, But we wanted to make things more clear. Below is an easy list of games that allow players to upgrade for free from the PS4 / Xbox One version to the PS5 / Xbox Series X and S versions.

We compile games based on which consoles they support – Xbox, PlayStation or both. We also make sure to list additional restrictions where necessary. Cross-gen games allow players to upgrade for free, but now the list is over.

We hope this will cause some confusion to begin the upgrade process.

Multiplatform

Creed Valhalla of the Assassin

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Available for PS4 version only; Xbox One players must purchase the Xbox Series X version, which can run on Xbox One)

Control (Available for “Ultimate Edition” only)

Cyberpunk 2077

Rule 2

DIRT 5

Doom is eternity

The Elder Scrolls Online

For Cry6

FIFA 21 (Available only before FIFA 22 releases)

Hitman3 (Digital version only)

Indestructible Phoenix Rising

Madden NFL21 (Only available for PS4 / Xbox One copies purchased before December 31, 2020. Free updates are only available until March 31, 2021)

Marvel’s Avengers

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

NBA 2K21 (Only available for Mamba Forever)

Republic of the Riders

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: The Siege

Watch Docs Legion

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunting

Yakuza: Like a dragon

PS4 to PS5 only

Xbox One to Xbox Series X / S only