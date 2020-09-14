UK Chart Record by Rolling Stones ‘Goat Head Soup’

After a tight race, Rolling Stones Another chart ended with a crown and a place in the history books.

The famous British rock band won the title with their reissue in the final hour Goat head soup (Polydor), judging the album for the second time Official UK Albums SirD. In this case, Goat head soup Finished with the benefit of just over 800 consolidated sales over the midweek leader, Declan McKenna Zeros.

With their latest chart record, The Stones topped the chart as the first different band in history in six different decades.

The Rolling Stones now have 13 No. 1 albums, including the original 1973 version Goat head soup, With Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams positioning them. The Beatles alone has 16 of the top 16 albums in the UK.

Mick Jagger & Co. Are enjoying a successful start in September. Last Wednesday (September 9), the Hall of Famer opened its doors to them The world’s first primary store, “RS No. 9 Carnaby” on Cornaby Street, London.

McCann has been inducted into the official UK albums rankings, but he still gets the personal best Zeros (Colombia), the most downloaded album of the week.

Zeros The 21-year-old English singer easily grabs the 11th spot in the 2017 debut What do you think about the car?.

Further down the rankings is the “Queen of the Caribbean” singer Billy Ocean With the eighth to 20 marks A world (Sony Music CG), new at 14th, English synth-pop duo Hurts worship at 21st Hope (Lendo), their fifth studio LP.

American hip-hop artist and singer Great Sean The third best gets scores with 40 titles Detroit 2 (Def Jam), new in No. 24, controversial rapper 6ix9ine Starts 27th with his second set Tuttleless (Scum Gang).

Official UK singles list, Cardi b And Megan Fire Stallion Request a second title in a row with “WAP” (Atlantic).

According to the OCC, the hip-hop hit 62,000 charts with 62,000 charts sold, including 8.1 million streams, surpassing 12,000 charts by the second-place chart. 24kGoldn’s “Mood” (black butter) with Ian Dior up to two places; A.J. Tracy and Britt winner Heidi One’s “It’s No Difference” (non-stop) Storm 5-3 is up, which is a new hike.

English DJ and producer Paul Wolford for the first time influences the top 10 spots in “Find Me” (Searching for Me), with his collaboration Diplo Featuring Karen Lomax. It has risen to 12-8.

Finally, Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky” (RCA) Waltz reached the top 10 for the fifth time in his career, 17-10. This is his first level on the first tier since he hit the “Wrecking Ball” summit in 2013.