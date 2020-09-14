Tommy Brady Buccaneers NFL Debut, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Strict Rating

Tom Brady’s previous 20 NFL seasons, six of which ended with him the Lombardy Trophy, taught him not to read too much in a setback.

He suffered a double-digit loss on Sunday after starting his mistakes – i.e. a couple of interceptions – on a successful spike.

Following the 34-23 defeat, Brady said, “A reaction in the final minutes to Tampa Bay DD I know I don’t like it, but it happens.

“We have to learn from that,” Brady continued. “When you play good teams, you can’t make mistakes. Obviously, I made a lot of mistakes today. … I’m going to focus on what needs to be done, and I need to do even better work.”

Brady’s arrival created great anticipation at Tampa Bay, especially with his weapons in stock – including elite recipients Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and newcomers Rob Krankowski and Leonard Fornett.

But even a QB, like Brady, can struggle to learn a new crime and develop chemistry with his recipients. Bucks coach Bruce Arians did not hesitate to hold Brady responsible for the two interceptions thrown.

“One is the miscommunication between him and Mike [Evans]. He thought Mike was going down in the middle – this is a different coverage – Mike read it right. He should have been all over the face, but Tom threw it away, “Arians told reporters.

“Another was a screen pass with a shop. He threw the shop, it was a big-six. Bad result.”

Saints defense Marcus Williams brought the ball near midfield and sent it back into Tampa Bay 40. After a few plays, Alvin Camara was on his way to the final zone of the New Orleans.

At the start of the second half, Brady’s pass for right-hand receiver Justin Watson was reduced by cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who faced no opposition as he went 36 yards for a touchdown.

“We hung up our defense to dry on some narrow domains, didn’t move the ball, and sometimes didn’t perform well in third,” Brady said. “The turnover hurt us so much that we have to clean it up next week.”

Brady finished 23 for 239 yards and 36 for two touchdowns, but his eight finishes and his touchdowns came in the final six minutes and the game was almost unattainable.

“This is week 1 of the NFL season. A lot of things are going to be edited. Every team wants them to perform better,” Brady said. “We’m going to feel that way as the season goes on. It’s about our austerity, our urgency, how hard we work in practice to do things. Turning the ball is a good place.”

Bucks had some highlights starting with the opening possession.

Brady had some highlights at the loss. (Cartridge)

Brady completed 26-yards for Godwin on the right, a 22-yard effort that attracted a pass interception penalty to Evans, and closed the drive with a two-yard keeper after which he kicked the ball off the ground.

Within minutes of his second interception raising the Saints to 24-7, Brady threw his first DD pass for Tampa Bay – and the 542nd of his career – behind O.J. Finish Howard tightly.

The Bucks lamented their mistakes, but found solace in how long it took to correct the failure and make the right one.

“It’s good that it happened early,” Howard said. “We’ll eat a humble pie and come back next week. That’s the good thing about football.”