The myriad exoplanets in our galaxy can be made of diamonds and rocks

Here in the solar system, we have an interesting variety of planets, but they are defined by the composition of our sun. Since planets, moons, asteroids and other bodies are formed from what remains after the formation of the sun, their chemistry is thought to be related to our host.

But not all stars are made from something like our Sun, which means that in the vast expanses of our galaxy, we can expect to find planets that are different from the offerings in our tiny solar system.

For example, carbon-rich stars compared to our Sun – with more carbon than oxygen – may have exoplanets, made primarily of diamonds, with little silica, if conditions are right. Now, in a laboratory, scientists heat silicon carbide and find out what those conditions are.

“These exoplanets are unlike anything in our solar system.” Said geophysicist Harrison Allen-Sutter School of Earth and Space Research at Arizona State University.

The idea that stars with higher carbon-oxygen ratios than the Sun could form diamond planets was first discovered 55 Concrete e, A Super Earth Exoplanet orbit a The star is thought to be rich in carbon 41 light years away.

This star was later discovered Not as carbon-rich as previously thought, Which paid for the idea – at least 55 Cong.

But in between 12 And 17 Percentage of planetary systems may be located around carbon-rich stars – and Thousands Among the exoplanet-hosting stars identified to date, the Diamond Planet seems to be a unique possibility.

Scientists have already researched and confirmed the idea that such planets may be primarily composed of carbides, carbon compounds and other elements. If such a planet were rich in silicon carbide, the researchers would consider, if there was enough heat and pressure to oxidize silicon carbide to silicon and carbon, carbon could turn into diamond.

To confirm their hypothesis, they returned to a diamond anvil cell, which is used to compress a small sample of material to very high pressures.

They took minute samples of silicon carbide and immersed them in water. Then, the samples were placed in a diamond anvil cell that was pressed to pressures of up to 50 gigapascals – about half a million times the Earth’s atmospheric pressure at sea level. After the samples were squeezed, the panel heated them with lasers.

In total, they conducted 18 runs of the experiment – and found that, at high temperatures and high pressures, their silicon carbide samples would react with water to turn into silica and diamond.

Thus, at temperatures up to 2,500 Kelvin and pressures up to 50 gigabascals, in the presence of water, silicon carbide planets can be oxidized, and their inner compounds are dominated by silica and diamonds, the researchers concluded.

If we could identify these planets – perhaps because of their density profiles and the structure of their stars – then we could dismiss them as life-sustaining planets.

The researchers said that their interiors would be more difficult to geographically function, and that their composition would make their atmospheres more hospitable to life as we know it.

“This is an additional step in understanding and classifying the growing and improving observations of our spacecraft.” Alan-Sutter said.

“The more we learn, the more we can understand new data from future missions such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope to understand the worlds in our own solar system.”

Research has been published Journal of Planetary Science.