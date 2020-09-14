Home Entertainment The masked singer’s Frillneck is finally revealed in the finale of the show

The masked singer's fringe neck is finally revealed during the show's finale … Bushranger and the Queen battling to the top

During Monday’s final for The Muscat Singer, it was revealed that Firilneck was finally Eddie Perfect.

The judges of the big revelation show were shocked, and Bushranger and the Queen went to fight for the place it won.

Only Judge Ursila Carlson correctly guessed the 42-year-old multi-talented artist was right and was stunned to get it right.

‘This is Eddie Perfect! Ursila, this is Eddie Perfect! Ursila, you got it right! ‘Excited host Osher Gonsberg shouted.

After removing his mask, Eddie chose to appear on the show because it ‘scared’ him.

‘It scared me. This is a terrible thing. I didn’t want to say no to anything because it scared me. I thought I would live to regret it, ‘he admitted.

Uncovered: After removing his mask, many talented actor Eddie Perfect chose to appear on the show because it 'scared' him.

'This is Eddie Perfect! Ursila, this is Eddie Perfect! Ursila, you got it right! 'Exciting Host Osher Gonsberg (Right)

It was no secret that Ursila was a fan of Firilneck from the very beginning of the match, and the 44-year-old comedian openly admitted that he had little interest in the creature.

‘I brought a new relationship with my folds, I didn’t think I would be there, thanks to Ursila,’ Eddie joked.

On Twitter, fans of the show did not seem surprised to see that Firilneck was actually Eddie, and many said they knew it.

Note: Only Judge Ursila Carlson (pictured) correctly guessed the 42-year-old multi-talented actor and was stunned to get it right

'I brought a new relationship with my folds, I didn't think I would be there, thanks to Ursila,' Eddie teased.

Be aware of it: On Twitter, fans of the show were not surprised to see that Firilneck was actually Eddie, and many said they knew it all.

‘I know this is Eddie Perfect wearing a mask, if it’s not someone who sounds like him … Go frills !!!!!’ One viewer tweeted.

‘Eddie Perfect Frillneck. I’m not shocked ‘, one observer wrote, while another commented,’ Eddie is not perfect! Very obvious. ‘

Bushranger then took first place, and it was revealed that it was Bonnie Anderson, while the Queen took second place and it was revealed that Kate Miller-Heidke.

'It scared me. This is a terrible thing. I didn't want to say no to anything because it scared me. I thought I would live to regret it, 'he admitted

