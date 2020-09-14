The Japanese space agency will send an 8K camera to Mars

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Broadcaster NHK are developing a space camera capable of shooting at 4K and 8K resolutions. Meanwhile, there is 8K video Restricted price Get back down to earth, so if you’re going to get some shots with ridiculously high resolution, it might be out of this world as well.

In A news release Announcing the collaboration this week, Jaxa said the “super high-vision camera” will film the red planet and its moons, Bobos and Timos, during the agency’s planned Mars Moons eX.ploration Mission. Once installed on the MMX spacecraft, it will take images of Mars at regular intervals, transmit them somewhat to Earth to create a smoother image and store them in the original home-returning capsule.

In addition to filming Mars, Jaxa and the NHK will be able to re-visualize the spacecraft’s behavior on Earth by combining flight data with its ultra-high-resolution images. This may help them to operate the spacecraft, Jaxa added.

“By filming MMX’s mission on a Martian system 300 million kilometers from Earth, Jaxa and the NHK will work together with the newly developed Super Hi – Vision camera, which has not seen the appeal of a new horizon in detail before, and is clear and inspiring to many. In a sense, ”Jaxa said.

The MMX is scheduled to launch in 2024 and reach Mars by 2025, so it will be a while before we see those 8K shots. However, with detailed images, it may help scientists unravel the mystery of Mars’ history. Microbes And Water Bear on the surface of the planet. And, of course, the NHK will walk away from the deal with a kind of footage that no other broadcaster can believe will fit. Now That’s it You call it a win-win situation.