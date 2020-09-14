Home Economy The Dow futures are rising more than 150 points as it seeks to recover Wall Street after technical struggles

Sep 14, 2020 0 Comments
People walk on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 18, 2020 in New York City.

Spencer Flat | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night after selling technical stocks, leading to a decline in the market’s first weekly months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded up 0.6%, 161 points higher. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up nearly 1%.

Sense removed in part by news of chip maker Arm Holdings’ acquisition from Nvidia Softbank billion to 40 billion. Nvidia will finance the deal with cash and common stock.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% last week. This is the worst weekly fall in the broader market index since June 26. The S&P 500 fell for two consecutive weeks for the first time since May.

Those losses were largely driven by the steep decline in technology, which is the best-performing market sector year to date. The S&P 500 technology sector fell more than 4% to its biggest weekly loss since March. Apple, the largest company in the United States by market cap, fell more than 7% last week.

“Excess technical foam has been wiped out since August, but in its wake, clear and intimidating top-notch patterns … have grown,” said Frank Cappellari, managing director of Instinate.

Of course, Jefferies’ Sean Darby thinks this decline in technology may be short-lived.

“There are no ambiguities about fundamentals or revenue expectations. And a reverse surprise will come from the weakness of the dollar, while the emergence of a vaccine and / or increase in long-term rates will restrict performance,” said Darby, a global stock strategist.

READ  Welcome to earnings season's courageous new environment

Investors are coming into the new week amid hope that lawmakers will make a law regarding new financial incentives.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said Friday that Republicans and Democrats have no chance of reaching an agreement.Is fine now“Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de- calif., Said there were Democrats and the White House.”Drastic differences“Corona virus help.

Meanwhile, the number of US corona virus cases in 11 states is increasing by 5% or more, According to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Dr. Anthony Fucci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that the latest corona virus dataConfusing. “

In corporate news, Bite Dance rejected Microsoft’s attempt Buy Dictoc’s US operations.

