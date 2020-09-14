The Dow futures are rising more than 150 points as it seeks to recover Wall Street after technical struggles

People walk on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 18, 2020 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night after selling technical stocks, leading to a decline in the market’s first weekly months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded up 0.6%, 161 points higher. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up nearly 1%.

Sense removed in part by news of chip maker Arm Holdings’ acquisition from Nvidia Softbank billion to 40 billion. Nvidia will finance the deal with cash and common stock.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% last week. This is the worst weekly fall in the broader market index since June 26. The S&P 500 fell for two consecutive weeks for the first time since May.

Those losses were largely driven by the steep decline in technology, which is the best-performing market sector year to date. The S&P 500 technology sector fell more than 4% to its biggest weekly loss since March. Apple, the largest company in the United States by market cap, fell more than 7% last week.

“Excess technical foam has been wiped out since August, but in its wake, clear and intimidating top-notch patterns … have grown,” said Frank Cappellari, managing director of Instinate.

Of course, Jefferies’ Sean Darby thinks this decline in technology may be short-lived.

“There are no ambiguities about fundamentals or revenue expectations. And a reverse surprise will come from the weakness of the dollar, while the emergence of a vaccine and / or increase in long-term rates will restrict performance,” said Darby, a global stock strategist.

Investors are coming into the new week amid hope that lawmakers will make a law regarding new financial incentives.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said Friday that Republicans and Democrats have no chance of reaching an agreement.Is fine now“Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de- calif., Said there were Democrats and the White House.”Drastic differences“Corona virus help.

Meanwhile, the number of US corona virus cases in 11 states is increasing by 5% or more, According to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Dr. Anthony Fucci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that the latest corona virus dataConfusing. “

In corporate news, Bite Dance rejected Microsoft’s attempt Buy Dictoc’s US operations.

Subscribe CNBC Pro For exclusive intelligence and analysis and live business day programming from around the world.