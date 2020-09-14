The corona virus has wreaked havoc on Thailand’s tourism industry, so the government is paying residents to go on holiday.

It may seem like a lot of good to be paid to go on holiday, but that’s what happens in Thailand.

From relaxing beach holidays, to temple visits in the mountains, Thai people are encouraged to be tourists in their home country.

After all, the government is coming forward to take some tabs as part of an effort to kickstart the country’s tourism sector and recover from the economic downturn caused by the Govt-19.

Nataya Zinsmither is a resident of about 800,000 Thais who have so far used the travel program at a subsidized price.

After 16 weeks of locking – including a night curfew order and some time alcohol ban – Ms Zinsmither used her travel credits to book a trip to the northern city of Chiang Mai.

The 35-year-old, who lives in Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok, said: “I was very happy because I felt so uncomfortable staying in my house for four months.

“My boyfriend and I like to travel. Every year we travel abroad or into the country, so it was embarrassing for us when we couldn’t travel.”

Since March the bustling parts of Thailand, including its hotels, have been almost empty during the holidays. (ABC News: Steve Sandford)

The project has been welcomed by business owners who have been severely affected by the epidemic.

Pornship Ang-Sun Restaurant in the southern Thai coastal city of Krabi is once again filling up with the sounds of hot vokes and delightful restaurants.

“The [subsidised travel] The campaign is very good for more customers to come to the restaurant, ”Ms Ang-Sun said.

“I think about 50 percent of the customers come here and I want the campaign to continue; we can’t live without them.”

Local hotels are also starting to attract more tourists.

But while this has helped keep some floats, Chiang Mai Hotel owner Woody Yupbandawong says profits will not be refunded until foreign tourists do.

“I wholeheartedly accept this campaign of the Thai government to encourage Thai people to travel back to the country,” he said.

Businesses that rely on tourists during epidemics are in trouble. (ABC News: Steve Sandford)

“[Business] Not so much better, but better than anything. “

How does the program work?

The Thai government has allocated 10.8 million baht (approximately $ AU473,000) for the project, which will enable the use of a bank wallet on a person’s mobile phone.

Every part of the travel process, from hotel booking to payment for dinner, is done through the app and travel credits can only be used on registered businesses.

Registered Thai citizens receive 40 percent of the cost of flights and 10 nights of accommodation.

After visiting their hotel, a daily expense payment is added to their wallet usage – about $ 25 on weekends and $ 38 per week.

Psalmist Chem-Siripat, who lives in Bangkok, used the discounted travel plan to bring his family to Krabi in a short space of time.

Krabi has already started filling up with local tourists. (ABC News: Steve Sandford)

“This is a very good thing because we need to strike a balance between economy and health,” he said.

“I am very happy with what the government has given us.

“They didn’t give us the full [holiday] Offer the cost or full cost, but at least they give us a discount. “

Thai businesses have been hit hard by the lack of tourists

The bustling capital of Thailand, with its beautiful beaches, lively markets and tranquil mountains, is almost empty during the holidays from March.

The country expects 40 million foreign tourists this year.

But with international visitor restrictions, curfews and permitted incoming passengers having to pay for two weeks of mandatory hotel isolation, the central bank now estimates only $ 8 million.

Ms Ang-san, who has owned and operated her Krabi restaurant for 22 years, felt the decline.

Ms Aeng-chaun says the restaurant had to close during the COVID-19 lockout. (ABC News: Steve Sandford)

“Our restaurant was 100 percent affected [by the coronavirus]; We had to close our restaurant, ”he said.

“When we reopened in May we had no profit, but we discussed with the staff to reduce their salaries.

“Every employee was happy to do it because they feel sorry for me.”

Mr Yupbandawong said his business had also been affected by the lockout.

“First thing, the rooms we had already booked were immediately canceled by the customer,” he said.

“It caused our income to fall, but we still had to pay employees.

Pornship Ang-sun, who has owned and operated this restaurant in Grabi for 22 years, says he now sees more hosts. (ABC News: Steve Sandford)

“We only have 20 percent of our customers left because our main customers are foreigners.”

In January, Thailand became the first country outside China to detect the COVID-19 case.

There are more than 3,473 COVID-19 cases and more than 58 deaths, but compared to other countries, Infection rates were low and the country was commended for quickly flattening its curve.

Although a Bangkok prison inmate and a professional footballer have been abroad for the past fortnight, the isolated isolator has tested positive for the virus, but has previously recorded 100 days without infection acquired locally in Thailand.

Life is returning to normal, but it will take time for the economy, especially the tourism sector, to recover.

A travel plan with a grant would help, but it is unlikely to be a lifeline, says Jessica Wechsenbongyongrana, an assistant professor of economics at Sulalangkorn University in Bangkok.

“International tourism accounts for two-thirds of all tourism in Thailand, and even with stimulus, domestic tourism has declined more than ever before,” said Dr. Wechpanyongrana.

“For some hotels and some restaurants, this program will help them maintain this minimum level, stay in business and make it out of contagion.

“But this is not going to save the industry I think.”

Thailand is looking to allow some foreign tourists inside

The Thai government is looking at how it can welcome some foreign visitors to the country without compromising on the health of its citizens.

The Thai government has allocated 10.8 million baht for local tourism. (ABC News: Steve Sandford)

It is considering a long-term tourism plan that will provide entry to foreigners like retirees who want to spend several months in Thailand.

Under this plan, long-stay visitors must begin a two-week holiday in hotel isolation at their own expense and submit to a regular COVID-19 test.

The government has also discussed setting up travel bubbles with countries with low COVID-19 cases.

But many Thai people are wary of reopening the country, said Dr Wechpanyongrana.

“A lot of people worry about the second wave if we open any frontiers,” he said.

“Some areas where they used to talk about the existence of these bubbles are now resurrecting COVID-19.

“So a lot of people are saying, ‘Leave this idea right now and think of other ways to revive the economy and revive tourism.'”