The upgraded SpaceX drone will support the Falcon 9’s next Starling launch and landing in the Atlantic Ocean at approximately 630 kilometers (~ 390 miles).

This year alone marks SpaceX’s 11th launch, the 12th operational (v1.0) launch and the 13th Starling launch in total, representing about 700 operational satellites in orbit. According to an interview with SpaceX COO and President Quinn Shotwell in May 2020, those general beta tests could begin shortly after the completion of 14 Starling launches, while the latest FCC filing shows that VX0 is only considering satellites as part of the SpaceX action galaxy. In other words, if successful, the public Internet service would leave Starling-12 SpaceX two large distances from two galaxies to begin beta tests.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket assigned to the mission will break SpaceX’s booster reuse breakthrough record – set in 51 days between launches of the same booster currently assigned to Starling-12.

Departure! The next Starling mission – the Net Ship Tronship is underway for September 17th. JRTI ~ 633 km. Duckboat Finn Falkwood Touching. Photo captured via WKMG-TV https://t.co/ykjcL1eLN6 Canaveral webcam. pic.twitter.com/O8FXphoeHv – Gavin – SpaceXFleet.com (pSpaceXFleet) September 13, 2020

Falcon 9B 1058 – Pictured here on July 20 – Dedicated to Starling-12. (SpaceX)

The SpaceX rocket, known as the Falcon Booster 9B1058, became the first American vehicle to launch astronauts since 2011, sending NASA astronauts Bob Behanken and Doug Hurley aboard the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. After a successful launch on May 30, the spacecraft arrived with ISS about two days later and spent more than two months in orbit before returning to Earth in early August.

Meanwhile, Booster P1058 was busy, while the spacecraft that launched it into space was placed in orbit at its own speed. On July 20, the rocket crushed SpaceX’s breakthrough record when it launched South Korea’s Anasis II communications satellite, 51 days after supporting Crew Dragon ‘s initial space launch. That 51-day breakthrough broke SpaceX’s previous record of 62 days, making it the fastest reusable orbit-class rocket ever built by NASA’s spacecraft.

(Richard Angle)

The Falcon 9 Booster P1058 was the first American rocket to launch astronauts in a decade. (SpaceX)

For now, the Falcon 9B1058 Starling-12 (NET) is scheduled to launch on Thursday, September 17th at 2:17 pm ETD (UTC). Excluding delays, this marks a 59-day turn from Booster’s record-breaking second start. If the Starling-12 is launched by September 19th, the P1058 will boast of both SpaceX’s first and second-place breakthrough records and will technically fly three times in ~ 110 days.

After Starling-12, SpaceX aims to launch Starling-13 in late September and plans to launch its third U.S. military GPS III launch – the new Falcon 9 Booster P1062 – which is pre-September 30 (NET). Not at all. Although not possible, if everything is on schedule, September 2020 could be the first four launch months in SpaceX history.

Check out Teslarati’s newsletter For instant updates, ground perspectives and unique views of SpaceX’s rocket launch and rescue processes.