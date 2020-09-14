Prince Andrew, the victim of the scandal, “airbrushes” from events to mark the 100th birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh.

He will not be invited to major celebrations and organizers have been told to avoid his pictures at the photo exhibition, The sun Reports.

Prince Philip’s team has vetoed Andrew – one of his four children – from writing the introduction to the exhibition project, due to his connections with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider said: “There is a warning to play Andrew down. He will be included as little as possible.

“It’s not whitewashing history, because you can not leave him completely, but it will not greatly change his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh for many years.

“It’s obviously hard because he’s his son, and it’s reducing his role in the family.”

Philip will turn 100 next June.

The photo exhibition is hosted by the Royal Collection Trust, which showcases art and exhibits at 13 government residences in the UK.

The foundation said: “Plans have not yet been confirmed.”

Princess Andrew – already cut from photos shared by Buckingham Palace for Princess Beatrice’s wedding – resigned from royal duties following a “car accident” TV interview in Epstein Saga last November.

His 60th birthday was canceled by Bash in February, amid claims that Virginia Gufrey slept with Andrew in London in 2001 after he was abducted at the age of 17.

Andrew has always denied the claims. Epstein died in prison after being arrested by the FBI last year.

