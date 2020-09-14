Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Marseille: Five sent off after injury

Neymar was sent three times during his Paris Saint-Germain life

Neymar was one of five players sent off after a battle that left Marseille Paris Saint-Germain injured in Liqueur 1.

As he left the pitch, he said he had heard a racist comment from a fourth officer ahead of PSG in Brazil.

Florian Tavin scored the only goal as PSG lost their first two league games for the first time since 1984-85.

Home substitutes Leandro Paredes and Levine Kurzawa, as well as Marseille Jordan Amavi and Tario Benedetto were sent off with Neymar.

The referee saw a punchy video assistant referee (VAR) reprint of Neymar before showing the 28 – year – old straight red card.

After the match, Neymar posted on social media that his “only regret” was that he did not hit Marcelo’s Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez in the face, but hit him in the back of the head.

Gonzalez responded by denying any wrongdoing and posting on social media: “There is no room for racism.”

At a post-match press conference, Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas said: “There is no room for racism in football, but I do not think so.

“We have to see it.”

The game, which saw a crowd of about 5,000 fans at the Parc des Princes, split even before that late controversy. 17 cards were shown, a record for the Ligu 1 game in the 21st century.

The injury-time play began when Marseille hit Benedetto Pardes in the back, with PSG midfielder then stabbing him to the ground before head butt Alvaro appeared.

A melee erupted and Kurzawa and Amavi kicked and punched each other.

Benedetto and Paredes were shown second yellow cards, while Kurzawa and Amavi were awarded straight red.

The VAR review showed Neymar punching a player named Alvaro, who was in a running battle, and while booked, was shown a red card straight ahead.

Alvaro was also involved in a big first half flashpoint when Angel Di Maria suggested he spit.

De Maria, one of the seven PSG players who teamed up with Neymar to test positive for the corona virus before the start of the season, said he had given a negative test.

Alvaro Gonzalez and Neymar are involved in coming together during the game

And things get worse as players get caught up in the argument

Neymar points to Alvaro Gonzalez

What about the game?

In any other scenario, the headlines would have been about a popular victory for Villas-Boas Marseille against the French champions.

Marseille last beat PSG in 2011 in Le Classic, one of the biggest tournaments in French football.

PSG – who lost 1-0 to promoted Lens on Thursday – have lost their opening two league matches for the first time in 36 years. They finished 13th that season.

The last time they lost the opening two devices was in 1978.

This includes three consecutive 1-0 defeats on the side of Thomas Toussaint, including the Champions League final against Bayern Munich 21 days ago.

Tavin scored the only goal of the game when he dropped Dmitry Bayat’s free-kick in the close range. Both Di Maria and Benedetto had goals that were not allowed offside.