Ohio State Cornerback Shawn Wade officially announces 2021 NFL draft, withdraws from possible season

Shawn Wade will not be playing another photo for Ohio State.

Amid uncertainty over whether Big Ten will play football this fall, he announced Monday morning that Ohio State’s Star Cornerback has opted to drop the season and announce the 2021 NFL draft.

“It’s a very difficult decision, but I know it’s the right decision for me. In light of the COVID-19 epidemic and uncertainty surrounding our season, I have decided to drop my remaining qualification and officially declare myself to the 2021 NFL Draft,” Wade said in a video posted on his Twitter account Monday morning. . “I’m forever grateful to Bucky Nation and look forward to the next chapter.”

"Bucky for life" – Shawn Wade, September 14, 2020

Despite announcing the NFL draft last year, Wade, who was already predicted to be selected as a preliminary selector if he returns to Columbus for a fourth-year qualification, was selected as a team captain and began to lead Ohio State to second place on the move after playing slot cornerback for the past two seasons outside of cornerback.

On August 4, the same day he was named one of the seven captains of the Buckeyes for the 2020 season, Wade told reporters he had no regrets about returning to Ohio for another year. Not planning to quit Fall college football season. After Big Ten wanted to postpone the season, Wade’s father, Randy, said his son would not play if the season started after October. Wade has been back in Florida with his family in recent weeks waiting to see if Big Ten will re-establish his chance to play for Ohio this fall, but Big Ten could make a decision if that is possible. Monday soon, Wade decided he didn’t want to wait any longer.

Wade is proud to be the second Ohio state player to officially retire from college football and announce the 2021 NFL Draft. Joins right guard Wyatt Davis. Wade has appointed an agent.

A preseason All-American Wade, who was expected to be one of the best defensive backs of college football after winning the Third Team All-Big Ten Cours last year, is widely predicted to be the first-round draft choice. He graduated in sports from the state of Ohio in August.

Now that Wade is leaving Ohio State, there will be no starters returning to their second round whenever the Buckeyes return to the field. Sevin Banks, Cameron Brown, Marcus Williamson and Direk Johnson are the new starting players for the Buckeyes in the Corwin Pack, while Josh Proctor and Marcus Hooker are the best candidates to start in defense.

Randy Wade was one of the most vocal parents about organizing a couple of demonstrations outside Big Ten headquarters and Ohio Stadium, trying to get back into the fall season last month. Wade’s father said it all, however, that he’s not only fighting for his son, but all the bucks have a chance to play this fall, and his son’s decision will not only be tied to whether it will really work.

“If Shawn doesn’t play this year, he has a good chance of going to the first round, God willing,” Randy Wade said last month. “But at this point there are other kids who have been waiting their whole lives.”