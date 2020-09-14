Nvidia buys ARM from Softbank for $ 40 billion

The deal, announced on Sunday, will be funded by cash and stock, the companies said in a joint statement.
Nvidia plans to hold arm headquarters in Cambridge on Sunday, as well as expand its premises with a new research facility.
“ARM’s business model is brilliant. We will maintain its open-license model and customer neutrality, serve customers in any industry around the world, and further expand ARM’s. [intellectual property] Licensing portfolio, “Huang wrote.
The deal, in which some politicians are concerned about securing jobs at ARM, is likely to be the subject of significant scrutiny in the UK. Nvidia’s competitors – who buy chip designs from ARM – are also likely to resist.
An official spokesman for the Prime Minister said on Monday that the UK government would not hesitate to investigate any acquisitions that could have a major impact on the country.
Another property sale for Softbank
“This combination could boost Softbank’s share price in Tokyo,” Geoffrey Haley, senior market analyst at Asia Pacific in Onda, wrote in a note to customers.
Under the deal, Nvidia will pay about $ 12 billion in cash and $ 21.5 billion in shares. Softbank will acquire less than 10% stake in Nvidia, and the Japanese company will be eligible for payments of up to $ 5 billion if ARM meets “specific financial performance targets”. The company has not released targets.
The deal is expected to end within 18 months. It must first send regulatory approvals from the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and China.
– Luke McGee and Charles Riley contributed to this report.