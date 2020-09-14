Home Economy Nvidia buys ARM from Softbank for $ 40 billion

Sep 14, 2020 0 Comments
The deal, announced on Sunday, will be funded by cash and stock, the companies said in a joint statement.

Allow action Nvidia (NVDA) – Creates graphics processors primarily for computer games and self-driving cars – To become a business leader in more integrated devices including smartphones, PCs, robotics and 5G, writes CEO Jensen Huang Letter Sunday for staff.
Designs chips used by ARM Apple (AAPL) And other major smartphone makers. The company is based in Cambridge and is known as one of the most successful technology companies in the UK.

Nvidia plans to hold arm headquarters in Cambridge on Sunday, as well as expand its premises with a new research facility.

“ARM’s business model is brilliant. We will maintain its open-license model and customer neutrality, serve customers in any industry around the world, and further expand ARM’s. [intellectual property] Licensing portfolio, “Huang wrote.

The deal, in which some politicians are concerned about securing jobs at ARM, is likely to be the subject of significant scrutiny in the UK. Nvidia’s competitors – who buy chip designs from ARM – are also likely to resist.

An official spokesman for the Prime Minister said on Monday that the UK government would not hesitate to investigate any acquisitions that could have a major impact on the country.

Another property sale for Softbank

The deal comes four years after Softbank Bought ARM for $ 32 billion, Representing the largest foreign acquisition by a Japanese company at the time.
Softbank has been withdrawing assets in recent months as the corporation raises money in response to the corona virus outbreak. In March, it announced a plan billion 41 billion to sell The value of the assets, it was last month Doubled Partially sold its stake in its Japanese mobile carrier connection.
Shares of Softbank rose nearly 9% in Tokyo on Monday. The Financial Times Softbank also announced on Monday that it was reviewing plans to privatize the company. Softbank declined to comment on the report.

“This combination could boost Softbank’s share price in Tokyo,” Geoffrey Haley, senior market analyst at Asia Pacific in Onda, wrote in a note to customers.

If the ARM agreement is passed, it will be the largest contract in the semiconductor industry, which will be Avago’s first. Acquisition of Broadcom In 2015, according to Dealogic.

Under the deal, Nvidia will pay about $ 12 billion in cash and $ 21.5 billion in shares. Softbank will acquire less than 10% stake in Nvidia, and the Japanese company will be eligible for payments of up to $ 5 billion if ARM meets “specific financial performance targets”. The company has not released targets.

The deal is expected to end within 18 months. It must first send regulatory approvals from the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and China.

– Luke McGee and Charles Riley contributed to this report.

