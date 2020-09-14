IPhone owners may be tempted to cancel their Amazon Prime membership

Apple Central Blog 9To5Mac The latest beta for iOS 14 has found several hints about a new monthly subscription service called “Apple One”, which will be available for all iPhones running iOS 13 later this month. The note was found in the Manage Subscriptions menu inside the Settings app. Last week, Sister Blog 9To5GoogleReferences to the “Apple One” were recently introduced in the Apple Music app on Android as well, at centers (surprise, surprise) at competing technology company Google. So, it looks like Apple is getting ready to launch its new subscription. The new code specifies functions such as “Cancel Apple One”, “Hold Apple One”, and descriptions such as “Unsubscribe from Apple One and you can only have what you want”. This suggests that iPhone owners can suspend their subscription for the full bundle – but continue to pay a monthly subscription for services they still want to use. Compilation of monthly subscriptions available from Apple – on-demand video service such as Apple TV + and music streaming and internet radio service Apple Music – with new monthly options, including fitness service, fitness video tutorials and fitness activities to follow at home. I like this more

The iOS 14 release date may be released this week

According to Bloomberg, With almost incomparable track recordings when it comes to upcoming hardware and software rumors, Apple will announce its new Apple One bundle during its annual iPhone showcase, which will traditionally take place in September, where the company will cover the latest iPhone model. Apple has already confirmed that its latest iPhone model will arrive later than expected due to delays related to the Corona virus, however, it is unclear whether the Cupertino-based company will get the Apple One this month, or push it all in October and beyond. READ Apple blocks Venture xCloud on iOS • Eurogamer.web Amazon has had huge success with its Prime members, which is $ 79 per year or 99 7.99 per month. For that subscription fee, Amazon has unlimited next-day delivery of thousands of items (and one-day delivery in some parts of the UK), thousands of movies and boxsets courtesy of Prime Video, unlimited photo storage in the cloud even if your phone sinks to the bottom of the ocean, the Kindle Unlimited via eBook on the marketplace and its super Free orders over £ 40 against a new service (a new Berg subscribers).

Unlike Amazon's one price-compatibility-all approach, Bloomberg says Apple will offer a flexible level of subscriptions. An entry-level Apple One bundle includes Apple Music (currently 99 9.99 per month, or 99 14.99 per iCloud family of up to six members) and Apple TV + (free for one year with the purchase of any Apple device, then £ 4.99 per month). An expensive subscription layer includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade (99 4.99 per month), Apple News + (99 9.99 per month) and iCloud storage (5GB free of charge, 50 GB 79 0.79 per month and 200 GB storage costs 2.49 per month). If you subscribe to all of these services separately from Apple, it's up to you a month. 32.45 or 90 390 per year.