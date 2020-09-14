Home Technology Here’s why Respon removes this single tree from the Kings Canyon map

Here’s why Respon removes this single tree from the Kings Canyon map

Sep 14, 2020 0 Comments
Here's why Respon removes this single tree from the Kings Canyon map

Respon has responded to calls to remove a tree from the Kings Canyon map Apex Legends.

“Respon Devs please remove this tree. This tree has caused a lot of misery, it’s not fun”, the poster u / kolkoin They shared their latest unfortunate encounter with the stubborn bush, which prevents players from retreating from enemy fire if they are too close to the wall.

You May Also Like

Godfall is available in three versions

Godfall is available in three versions

Random: Can you hear it? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music on 3D All-Stars

Random: Can you hear it? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music on 3D All-Stars

Attempts to launch Astra 2 orbit this year could be made after a test flight failure

Attempts to launch Astra 2 orbit this year could be made after a test flight failure

Cooperative RTS Gullaheem will be launched in early access in October

Cooperative RTS Gullaheem will be launched in early access in October

3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *