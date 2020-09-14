Here’s why Respon removes this single tree from the Kings Canyon map

Respon has responded to calls to remove a tree from the Kings Canyon map Apex Legends .

“Respon Devs please remove this tree. This tree has caused a lot of misery, it’s not fun”, the poster u / kolkoin They shared their latest unfortunate encounter with the stubborn bush, which prevents players from retreating from enemy fire if they are too close to the wall.

“o7 it will be done!” There was a humorous response from the Respon developer, “RSPN_Absurdist” . “It may be a while before it’s alive. I’m sorry about that!

“Thanks for calling me! It’s really helpful to see pain points like this, because it helps to guide the need for extra focus going forward! <3"

Not everyone was happy to see the tree cut down.

“Nooooooo don’t remove it, just move it 1 meter away from the corner,” Opposite A player. “1 tree removed = 1 small crypto nerf [King’s Canyon] The pulse of the trees crypto [sic] It is very difficult to see friend drone as enemies. “

Respon Recently responded to complaints About Skill based matchmaking (SPMM) says in its free-to-play War Royale that it seeks to “increase justice” and “guarantees to give” to rivals.[s] You [a] Best / Best Competition “.

Apex Legends Developer Response Entertainment He recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada Playing for free for its success focused on the future of Battle Royale, but it also confirmed that it is not currently working on another Titanfall game. The good news is, Jambella says The series renaissance was not ruled out However, many in Respon want to do just that.

So far, Respon has not responded to a single complaint The glitch that traps players on the screen in reflections – New craft machines that help players use the resources they find on the edge of the world map to design or improve items. Players get stuck in the main replicator screen even when the circle comes and slowly kills them … This is a problem especially for players participating in ranking matches.