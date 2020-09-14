Home World Corona virus live news: 14 refugees test positive after Lesbos fire; Silvio Berlusconi leaves hospital | World News

Corona virus live news: 14 refugees test positive after Lesbos fire; Silvio Berlusconi leaves hospital | World News

Sep 14, 2020 0 Comments

The World Health Organization The Covit-19 dashboard confirmed a new one-day record of 307,930 on Monday.

The WHO’s full figures were released on Sunday by the UN. The health agency confirmed 307,930 cases, up from 19,870 on Saturday.

As of September 6, 306,857 cases had been registered, with more than 300,000 confirmed cases daily, AFP reports.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 28,870,000 people have been affected by respiratory disease, while more than 921,800 died, including 5,537 on Sunday.

“Life and livelihoods have been lost, the world economy is in recession and social and political wrongdoing has been exposed,” WHO President Tetros Adanom Caprais told the organisation’s European Regional Committee via video link Monday.

“We are not out of the woods by any means. The average daily number of cases in the region has increased from the first peak in March,” he said, adding that 48,921 cases were confirmed in Europe on Sunday.

A total of 132,464 cases were reported in the WHO’s US region on Sunday, compared to 101,119 in Southeast Asia.

There were 14,827 cases reported in the eastern Mediterranean, 5,958 in the western Pacific and 4,641 in Africa.

