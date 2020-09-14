Cigarette smoking has been linked to worse outcomes in patients treated for bladder cancer

Reviewed Emily Henderson, B.Sc.

Systematic study and meta-analysis by USC Geck Medicine show that patients who have been treated for cancer of the bladder through surgery called acute cystectomy may have worse outcomes if they are smokers. The study appeared Kidney Magazine.

This study is important because although it is known that tobacco smoking is the leading cause of bladder cancer, this is the first study to suggest that smoking puts bladder cancer patients at risk after diagnosis. Giovanni Kasiyamani, MD, Lead Professor of Research and Assistant Professor of Research Kidney, USC Cake School of Medicine

Worldwide, more than 500,000 cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year. When the cancer is large or has spread beyond the bladder, patients are treated with chemotherapy followed by an intensive cystectomy, which involves surgical removal of the bladder, nearby lymph nodes, and surrounding organs.

Kasiamani and fellow Czech medical researchers searched the database to select 17 studies that reported on the chemotherapy response of 13,777 patients following acute cystectomy and the impact of tobacco smoking on the survival effects of 13,777 patients. Of these patients, 40.8% were active smokers during surgery, 14.1% were former smokers and 45.1% were non-smokers or never smoked during surgery.

The study also found that active smokers responded poorly to chemotherapy and had higher and higher mortality rates from bladder cancer and had a higher rate of recurrence of bladder cancer than non-smokers or non-smokers during surgery.

Former smokers were also worse off than non-smokers in these categories, although the differences were small.

One of the factors influencing the effects of smoking is that nicotine has been shown to suppress the body’s immune system, leading to complications, according to research authors. “In addition, patients with a history of smoking have more invasive forms of cancer and are at higher risk for other dangerous cancers, such as lung cancer, if they escape from bladder cancer,” says Cassiamani.

In anticipation, researchers recommend that health experts advise patients with bladder cancer to stop smoking after diagnosis. “Research suggests that as long as a person does not smoke during chemotherapy and surgery, they may function better,” says Kasiamani.

He also recommends that doctors monitor postoperative smokers more than other patients because they are at higher risk for complications or death.

In addition, future authors or clinical trials involving the smoking status of bladder cancer chart patients are recommended to develop an accurate picture of the factors affecting cancer survival and recurrence.

“While this study does not answer all the questions, it is an excellent starting point to explore the link between smoking and the long-term cancer effects, and it could lead to new protocols that benefit patients,” says Kasiamani.