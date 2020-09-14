Chicago Cubs’ Alec Mills throws a no-hitter against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs OK Alec Mills Sunday threw the league’s second no-hitter, beating Milwaukee Brewers 12-0.

Mills, 28, scored five out of three walks.

When asked how he felt in a Postcom interview on the Marquee Sports Network, Mills replied: “I don’t know anything, it hasn’t hit me yet. I don’t know how to celebrate. Today came together.”

Year Pitcher No. Above. The sun. Alec Mills 5 Brewers 2010 Dallas Broad 5 * Rays 2013 Henderson Alvarez 6 Tigers 2009 Mark Buhrley 8 * Rays 2002 Derek Lowe 8 Rays * Perfect game – ESPN statistics and information

The Brewers never won the final inning as Mills threw 114 pitches at the start of the big league of his 15th career. He triggered a pop up Jacob Nottingham Then exited Tyrone Taylor For the first two outs of the ninth inning before getting Jace Peterson Exit briefly.

Mills said his Carvelball was his best pitch that day. He often set up hitters with the first pitch curve for a strike.

Mills had to wait in ninth place because the Brewers used the shortstop Orlando Archaea A pitcher and cups scored two more runs against the top pitchers of the 50s.

Mills said “he tries to look calm and relaxed every day like the same innings.”

Mills was on a hike in Tennessee-Martin, which was cut by the Royals. He has never had a full game in the big leagues.

He was asked how he would respond if someone in college told him he would end up throwing a no-hitter in the big leagues.

“I would have definitely told them they were crazy … … they gave me a chance there, the other teams gave me a chance,” he said. “I’m going to try to prove them right.”

Mills’ No-No is the 16th owner of No-Hitter and the first since Jack Arietta In 2016.

Chicago has cornered the market for any hitters. Lucas Giolitto The White Sox threw the first one of the August 25 season.