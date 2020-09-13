Tesco, Co., Waitros and other retailers issue emergency product reminders on food health and safety fears

Retailers, including Tesco, Waitros and Co., have issued emergency product reminders for fears there may be something wrong with the product.

If you have recently purchased any of the following items you should not consume or use them.

Instead, return them to where you bought them and get a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency publishes ‘Product Recall Information Notices’ and ‘Product Reminder Information Notices’ to inform consumers about food-related issues.

Here is the latest product to recall from the last two weeks, Lincolnshire Live reports.

Cooperative

Co. 18 is reminiscent of chocolate caramel shortcake bites. Barley (gluten) is not mentioned on the label because some packages contain the wrong product.

This means the product poses a potential risk to anyone who is not allergic or intolerant to barley or gluten.

Product Details:

Chocolate caramel shortcake bite

Pack size: 18 pieces

Best before: 16 October

If you have purchased the above product, do not eat it if you are allergic or intolerant to barley or gluten.

Instead customers can call 0800 0686 727 and email [email protected] or if customers make an essential trip to the nearest co-op store they can return the item in the store for a full refund.



(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Melba Original – Sold at Tesco and Waitros

Van der Mullen recalls the Melba Thins original because they were not mentioned on the egg label.

This means that the product poses a potential risk to anyone who is not allergic or intolerant to eggs.

Product details

Melba original

Pack size: 100 g

Best before: 30 April 2021

If you have purchased the above product and are allergic or intolerant to eggs, do not eat it. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.

Snack shed milk chocolate coated jumbo grapes

Country Products Limited Snack Shed Milk is reminiscent of chocolate coated jumbo grapes because they contain peanuts not mentioned on the label.

This means that this product is a health hazard to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Product details

Snack shed milk chocolate coated jumbo grapes

Pack size: 60 grams

Volume Code: MOR004 2LO 2107 0 and MOR004 2L6 2107 0

Best before: 21 July 2021

If you have purchased the above item, do not eat it if you are allergic to peanuts. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.

Rabbi’s Super Horseradish

Uncle Royce Ltd recalls because it contains mustard, which is not mentioned on the label. This product is a health risk for anyone with a mustard allergy.

Product details

Rabbi’s Super Horseradish

Pack size : 190 g / 6.7oz

190 g / 6.7oz Volume Code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592

Best before this: Deadline: Until June 2022 and all dates

If you bought the above item and are allergic to mustard, do not eat it. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.

Tiger Tiger Spicy Bat Thai Paste

J.K. Foods (UK) Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad is reminiscent of Thai paste because it is not properly emphasized on the label because it contains peanuts. This means that this product is a health hazard to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Product details

Pack size: All sizes

Best before: All date codes

If you bought the above item and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.