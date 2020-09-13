Tesco, Co., Waitros and other retailers issue emergency product reminders on food health and safety fears

Retailers, including Tesco, Waitros and Co., have issued emergency product reminders for fears there may be something wrong with the product.
If you have recently purchased any of the following items you should not consume or use them.
Instead, return them to where you bought them and get a full refund.
The Food Standards Agency publishes ‘Product Recall Information Notices’ and ‘Product Reminder Information Notices’ to inform consumers about food-related issues.
Here is the latest product to recall from the last two weeks, Lincolnshire Live reports.
Cooperative
Co. 18 is reminiscent of chocolate caramel shortcake bites. Barley (gluten) is not mentioned on the label because some packages contain the wrong product.
This means the product poses a potential risk to anyone who is not allergic or intolerant to barley or gluten.
Product Details:
- Chocolate caramel shortcake bite
- Pack size: 18 pieces
- Best before: 16 October
If you have purchased the above product, do not eat it if you are allergic or intolerant to barley or gluten.
Instead customers can call 0800 0686 727 and email [email protected] or if customers make an essential trip to the nearest co-op store they can return the item in the store for a full refund.
Melba Original – Sold at Tesco and Waitros
Van der Mullen recalls the Melba Thins original because they were not mentioned on the egg label.
This means that the product poses a potential risk to anyone who is not allergic or intolerant to eggs.
Product details
- Melba original
- Pack size: 100 g
- Best before: 30 April 2021
If you have purchased the above product and are allergic or intolerant to eggs, do not eat it. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.
Snack shed milk chocolate coated jumbo grapes
Country Products Limited Snack Shed Milk is reminiscent of chocolate coated jumbo grapes because they contain peanuts not mentioned on the label.
This means that this product is a health hazard to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
Product details
- Snack shed milk chocolate coated jumbo grapes
- Pack size: 60 grams
- Volume Code: MOR004 2LO 2107 0 and MOR004 2L6 2107 0
- Best before: 21 July 2021
If you have purchased the above item, do not eat it if you are allergic to peanuts. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.
Rabbi’s Super Horseradish
Uncle Royce Ltd recalls because it contains mustard, which is not mentioned on the label. This product is a health risk for anyone with a mustard allergy.
Product details
- Rabbi’s Super Horseradish
- Pack size : 190 g / 6.7oz
- Volume Code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592
- Best before this: Deadline: Until June 2022 and all dates
If you bought the above item and are allergic to mustard, do not eat it. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.
Tiger Tiger Spicy Bat Thai Paste
J.K. Foods (UK) Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad is reminiscent of Thai paste because it is not properly emphasized on the label because it contains peanuts. This means that this product is a health hazard to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
Product details
- Pack size: All sizes
- Best before: All date codes
If you bought the above item and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. Return it to the store from the place of purchase for a full refund instead.