Strange alien-like sea creatures discovered by scientists during a voyage to Antarctica

These bizarre never-before-seen sea creatures were discovered by researchers in Antarctica under the ice.

Alien-like creatures are found in a documentary Secrets of Antarctica It has been shared on YouTube to document their journey.

Reports that an international team is underway using sophisticated technology to scan the ocean Daily Star.

Dr. Dave Botan describes his surprise at strange life forms with strange characteristics.

The finds included sea lilies called grenoids, which were only found in fossil record.



The scientist also explained how he discovered a sea spider with very large legs and a small body.

Other bizarre finds are that sponges, which do not have nervous or digestive systems, feed by filtering water through their pores.

He said: “The reason is that the Antarctic continental shelf has been isolated from the rest of the planet for many, many years.

“This is a sea spider that is one of the most intriguing groups in the Antarctic group system because they are so different from the rest of the world that they grow so big.



“There is a tendency in some groups to lean towards grandeur, which is basically not all legs, not basically the body, which is unlike anything we know.”

He added: “Here is an example of another amazing beast, a polysite worm, you can find them under a rock, but it is too big [than normal].

“There is debate as to whether the Antarctic is the cause of these things, or whether there is a genealogy of this animal that originated in the Antarctic and nowhere else.



“But one of the most interesting things to me from the trip was that there was an ocean north of the Rose Sea where we found an unusual sea lily that is closely related to the sea lilies – grenoids – sea urchins.

“The main difference is that it is compiled in one condition.

“The only place we’ve seen before is in the fossil record. We have never seen anything like it alive before at sea.”