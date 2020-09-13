Home Technology Random: Can you hear it? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music on 3D All-Stars

Random: Can you hear it? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music on 3D All-Stars

Sep 13, 2020 0 Comments
Random: Can you hear it? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music on 3D All-Stars

If you look at the latest episode of Nintendo Minute, You will see about the release next week Super Mario 3D All-Stars. There is even Some Its scenes and well … part of this video can be said to have sent the audience into a frenzy.

You see 20 second mark, There is a clip on the title screen of the game that plays the music Super Mario Galaxy 2. Below is the cut version of the video:

ReamDreamcastGuy “The Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection uses Super Mario Galaxy 2 music on the opening screen, but Nintendo has refused to put the Mario Galaxy 2 in the collection.

Nintendo Switch Subtitled User Littleleaf2 Mentioned how “SMG2 Remix of Power Star Theme” played instead of the original clip Super Mario Galaxy One.

“They showed the title screen they use in the Nintendo Minute 3D All-Stars game SMG2 A remix of the Power Star theme, by contrast SMG1. “

Of course, this is only an audio correction of the Nintendo minute.

Excellent recommendations – YouTube channel operator Modern vintage gamer, Also pointed out how the same introduction took place Super Mario 64 On the widescreen, the game in the All-Stars version is actually a classic 4: 3 resolution.

“Wide screen Mario 64 and Galaxy 2 music during launch? Nintendo is messing with us now”

So, what do you think about this invention? Assuming it has not been edited, is this a sign of things to come? Share your thoughts below.

READ  High Score review: Netflix’s story of gaming’s “golden age” is honestly solid

You May Also Like

Attempts to launch Astra 2 orbit this year could be made after a test flight failure

Attempts to launch Astra 2 orbit this year could be made after a test flight failure

Cooperative RTS Gullaheem will be launched in early access in October

Cooperative RTS Gullaheem will be launched in early access in October

3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

3 Reasons to Use a VPN Like SurfShark on Your Android Phone (Sponsored)

The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

The Xbox Series V is all digital Series X.

The Xbox Series V is all digital Series X.

The "lost" Scott Pilgrim game finally gets a reissue

The “lost” Scott Pilgrim game finally gets a reissue

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *