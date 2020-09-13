Home Entertainment Pierce Morgan cuts down on food as he drowns pints with his brothers during family reunion

Sep 13, 2020 0 Comments
Pierce Morgan Put aside his new healthy lifestyle as he has sunk some of the pounds he earned well with his brothers.

The Good Morning UK star says she has been ashamed to put on half a stone in recent months and lose weight.

He has now adopted a new diet and is slimmer with a personal trainer.

But there are some things he can’t go without.

He took it Instagram To share a pint with his brothers Jeremy and Rupert.

This is the first time the trio have teamed up this year.

In 2020 the brothers were together again for the first time

They refueled at the Royal Oak Bubble in Newwick, Sussex – well, losing weight is thirsty work!

Pierce laughed when he captioned the photo: “Brothers … reunited for the first time this year.”

The star recently revealed that the robbers stole more than $ 10,000 from his family while he was in the south of France during the holidays.

Things did not get better when he returned.

After returning from the break and being called names like “Fatzo”, “Subster” and “Seven Cheeks” he admitted he was ashamed to go for a meal.

Pierce will always be stuck in the culture when he is away

Pierce, 55, held his hands to tease the excess cheese and wine, now cutting only one glass a day of his favorite Bordeaux.

His wife Celia Walton has now arranged for him to work with a personal trainer, and he is going to eat healthy foods like salmon and vegetables.

READ  Eurovision star Dami Im attacked by a dog on morning stroll

Speaks The sun, Pierce explained about her weight gain to her GMP co-star Susanna Reid.

Then cricket legend Kevin Pietersen hit him in the torment area.

Pierce and son Spencer are controllers in Booser

He said: “Susanna calls me‘ Subster ’and‘ Fatcho ’.

“Dr. Hillary even piled up, she’s a doctor! … and Kevin Peterson calls me ‘seven cheeks’. It’s not so cool. I’ll try to reduce them to six.”

Pierce reduced his weight gain to engage in his favorite foods in the summer, but vowed to slim down.

