“More Than Our Solar System” (Weekend Special)

“A planetary search is a search for life.” Natalie Patel, Kepler lead scientist at NASA Ames Research Center. Sometimes unlike anything in our solar system, in search of a habitable planet like Earth, something really strange appears.

The “extraterrestrial age of the planets” was officially launched in October 1995 by the Nobel Laureate. Michael Meyer W. Didier Kiel Rose Announced the first discovery of a planet outside our solar system, an extraterrestrial planet, a planet orbiting a solar type star in our galaxy. The gaseous Milky Way is similar to Jupiter, which is the largest gas company in our galaxy. Their discovery marked the beginning of a revolution in astronomy, with more than 4,100 extraterrestrials discovered in the Milky Way. Almost every day a strange new world is discovered.

The “Final Life” of the Milky Way

Research teams at Arizona State University (ASU) and the University of Chicago have published one of these bizarre “things.” New research published in the journal Planetary Science. The researchers determined that some carbon-rich alien planets may have been made of diamond and silica in the right environment. “This extraterrestrial planet is unlike anything in our solar system.” Harrison Allen-Shutter of the School of Earth and Space Research at Arizona State University.

Diamond World

When stars and planets form, they form from the same gas cloud, so they have the same mass structure. A star with a low carbon to oxygen ratio would have an Earth-like planet with a very small diamond content of silicate and oxides (diamond content on Earth is about 0.001%).

However, other planets orbiting stars with higher carbon and oxygen ratios are more likely to be carbon-rich than our Sun. Alan Chatter and co-authors believe that this carbon-rich planet could be transformed into diamonds and silicates, water to form a diamond-rich formula (which is abundant in space).

“Island World” – the boundary of a completely new alien planet

Hypothetical test

To test this hypothesis, the research team had to use high heat and high pressure to reflect the interior of an alien carbide planet. To do this, they used the Earth’s High Pressure Diamond Unville Cell and Sim’s co-author, Planetary Materials Laboratory. First, they immersed the silicon carbide in water and pressed the sample between the diamonds under very high pressure. Next, laser heating was performed at the Argon National Laboratory in Illinois to monitor the interactions between silicon carbide and water, and X-ray measurements were made when the laser sample was heated to high pressure.

They expected that under high heat and pressure, silicon carbide would react with water to form diamond and silica.

‘Proof of existence’

Some astronomers have suggested that the existence of other organisms in the Milky Way or other galaxies is unrelated. The fact that we are here gives us “evidence for existence” in mathematics. However, research continues until now. Planetary scientists and alien biologists use sophisticated instruments in space and Earth to find planets with properties that are suitable for survival and the exact position around stars.

“Neighboring alien planets” may be in early “Earth life stage” – Carl Sagan Company

However, it seems that the carbon-rich planet at the center of this study may not have the properties needed for life. Although the Earth is geographically active (an indicator of habitat), the results of this study show that carbon-rich planets are very difficult to geographically active, and that atmospheric formation could not have been inhabited by humans if they were not geographically active. . The atmosphere is important for life because it gives us air to breathe, protects us from harsh space environments, and even the pressure that liquid water allows.

“This is an additional step that helps to understand and classify the number of extraterrestrial observations, regardless of their habitat,” says Alan Sutter. “As much as we learn, it’s good to interpret new data from future missions such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Roman Nancy Grace Space Telescope to understand the world outside our solar system.”

