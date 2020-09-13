Corona virus: Vaccine trial resumes and divorce ‘booms’

Here are five things you need to know about Sunday corona virus infection. We will get another update for you on Monday morning.

1. University of Oxford to resume vaccination testing after suspension

Tests of the Kovid-19 vaccine developed by Astrogeneca and Oxford University Restart after a pause due to a side effect in a patient in the UK. The news was welcomed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. In the meantime, Who gets the vaccine first?

2. ‘Working from home’ is a long-term ambition

Nearly one-third in Wales Have to work at home or nearby, Even as corona virus controls are relaxed, the Welsh government says. The ministers suggested that the move would reduce congestion and pollution and improve work-life balance. If you have to return to the office, Find out what your employer should do to keep you safe.

3. Counseling queries will rise as the ‘divorce boom’ forecast is locked

Corona virus infection creates a “tremendous strain” on relationships, a counseling charity has warned, Family lawyers predict a “post-lock divorce boom”. Citizens’ advice suggests that views on its divorce webpage have increased by 25% over the first weekend of September compared to the same date in 2019.

4. The Broms rule contained, ends after Britannia! Sequence

Parade-Down version of the BBC Symphony Orchestra Played Saturday at The Empty Royal Albert Hall for The Last Night of the Broms. The 2020 prom season was drastically reduced by the corona virus infection, with the regular six-week season reduced to fifteen weeks of live performances performed without spectators.

5. Virtual Great North Run in 57 countries

Although this year’s official Great North Run event has to be canceled, Nearly 17,000 people will attend In 57 countries and six continents, organizers said.

