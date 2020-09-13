Corona virus live news: France daily cases top 10,000; Victoria reports 41 new infections | World News

Iraqis They are digging up their govt dead in order to revive them in their proper places. AFP Reports and a warning, this is a tragic story.

Mohammed al-Bahadi reached his father’s body by digging with his bare hands in the hot desert sands of Iraq.

“Now he can finally be with our people, with our family, in the old cemetery,” said Bahadur, 49, whose body was wrapped in a blanket as relatives throbbed over it.

After the restrictions on burying the dead by the corona virus were eased, Iraqis are evacuating the victims to their proper place in family cemeteries for rehabilitation.

Fearing that the corpses might still spread the virus, families were barred for months from taking the body back for burial in family cemeteries.

Instead, authorities set up a “corona virus grave” in the desert outside the shrine town of Najaf, where security gear volunteers carefully buried the victims five meters (16 feet) apart.

Only one relative was allowed to attend the quick burial, which often took place at midnight.

Victims from all religions – Shiite and Sunni Muslims, as well as Christians – were buried there.



An Iraqi family mourns a relative’s coffin during a rehabilitation ceremony at the vast Wadi al-Salam cemetery in the Shiite holy city of Najaf. Photo: AFP / Getty Images



But on Sept. 7, authorities announced that they would allow the dead to be transferred to the cemetery at the will of their family.

Many of those buried were from other parts of the country.

“For the first time, he has been buried so far,” Bahadur said of his 80-year-old father’s funeral. “I don’t know if it was done in the right religious way.”

Iraq is one of the most affected countries in the Middle East, with more than 280,000 infections and nearly 8,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on September 4 that “human remains are less likely to spread when handled.”

A few days later, after pressure from families, Iraqi authorities announced that they would only allow the transfer of bodies by “special health teams”.

But the first restarts are confusing. At the “Corona virus cemetery” in the desert outside Najaf, hundreds of families began digging up their family members late Thursday and taking the body home.

They brought their own shrines, sandbags and new wooden coffins.

The sounds of intense mourning and mourning prayers mixed with the clinks of Picox echoed across the sand.

An AFP reporter said there were no medical experts or grave guides to help families locate or properly excavate the bodies.

In some cases, families dug at the site of a grave marked with a relative’s name, only to find an empty coffin or the body of a young man in anticipation of finding the body of an elderly mother.



An Iraqi family digs up a relative’s body in a corona virus grave outside the Shiite holy city of Najaf. Photo: AFP / Getty Images



Other bodies required by Islam as a sign of respect were not covered in burial shields.

The findings sparked outrageous criticism of the government-provided armed group responsible for the burial in recent months, with some angry relatives setting fire to a nearby section site.

“Those who dug the grave did not have the expertise or the right materials,” said Abdullah Karim, who died of complications from his brother, Ahmed Kovid-19.

“They don’t even know how to find graves,” he said.

Coming 230 km (140 miles) south of Iraq’s province of Muttahida Qaim, Kareem did not want to reconsider his brother if he had violated religious laws.

The deceased in Islam should be buried within 24 hours as soon as possible.

A Najaf cleric told AFP that cremation was strictly forbidden and that reconstructions were almost unheard of even if the body was left unattended.

“Since my father was buried here, I kept directing his words back in my head before he died: ‘My son, bury me in the family cemetery, my relatives may not be too far away from me,’ ‘said Hussein, another mourner who only gave his first name.

The 53-year-old dug up his father’s body by hand to transfer it to the vast Wadi al-Salam cemetery where millions of Shiite Muslims are buried.

“The dream of hunting me down for the last few months has come true,” Hussein said.