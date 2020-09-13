Best Chef Competitor dies at 34

Culinary standout Aaron Grisom, who competed in the 12th season of the Top Chef cooking series, has died. He is 34 years old.

Bravo, for the network behind the TV show, told Fox News in a statement on Friday: “Bravo and the best chef family are saddened to learn of the passing of Season 12: Chef Aaron Grisom from Boston. Expresses our deepest condolences to our family and friends. “

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Chrysome’s death was caused by “multiple bruises” in a traffic accident. People’s Magazine Announced. His death was ruled an accident.

Prior to his death, he was a native of Tacoma, Washington and was cooking for tours such as Billy Elish, a friend of Chrysosomes said. Tacoma News Tribune.

“He’s been going a lot,” Yu Nanacornponom shared with the publication, where Chrysom and his wife took up residence in Mexico before returning to Tacoma this year. “I think he had a good future ahead of him. He is always learning to do something. He was driven. He lived his life to the fullest. ”

Chrysostom ranked 11th out of 16 chefs he competed for Excellent cook. He also appeared in the Food Network series, Diners, Drive-ins and dives, While working as a chef at the Dirty Oscar Annex in Tacoma.

Chrysomes Excellent cook Bio said he was “interested in Asian and New American cuisine,” which was evident when he worked at Nanacornbanom’s Indo Street Asian Restaurant in Tacoma.

